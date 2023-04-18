Get Your Heart Rate Up And Build Strength With Just Four Moves

There’s a lot you can do to improve your fitness without setting foot in a gym and for many people bodyweight exercises are more than challenging enough to increase strength, while also improving balance and stability.

Case in point is this workout from Peloton (opens in new tab) instructor Jermaine Johnson (opens in new tab), who teaches treadmill, strength and boxing classes at Peloton Studios London (opens in new tab). The session uses just four movements but targets multiple muscle groups, and it will also get your heart rate up.

“This bodyweight workout is a great combination of HIIT and strength,” says Johnson. “The exercises performed in this workout hit multiple muscle groups but are programmed as a HIIT workout with short to moderate rest periods keeping the heart rate up throughout.”

Push yourself to complete as many reps as possible to raise your heart rate and improve your cardio fitness, or slow the movements down to increase the time your muscles spend under tension if you are aiming for muscle growth.

Take some time to warm up before you get started. This warm-up routine will raise your heart rate gently and mobilize your muscles and joints, helping to prevent injury.

1 Unweighted squat

(Image credit: Peloton)

Sets 4 Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing out slightly at 11 o’clock and one o’clock. Push your hips back and bend your knees to squat down until your thighs are parallel with the floor. Push through your feet to return to standing.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Sets 4 Time 30sec Rest 30sec

Start in a high plank position, with your hands shoulder-width apart and body in a straight line from head to heels. Bend your elbows to lower your chest until it touches the floor, then push up to the start. This move can be performed with your knees on the floor if it’s too challenging.

3 Reverse lunge

(Image credit: Peloton)

Sets 4 Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Take a step back with your right foot and bend your knees to lower until your rear knee is just above the floor. Push through your front foot to return to standing. Repeat on the opposite side, alternating legs with each rep.

4 Bicycle crunch

(Image credit: Peloton)

Sets 4 Time 40sec Rest 20sec

Lie on your back and lift your shoulders off the floor with both legs raised so your knees are bent and your shins are parallel with the floor. Bring your right knee and left elbow together while extending your left leg, then bring your left knee and right elbow together while extending your right leg.