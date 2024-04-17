The CrossFit Quarterfinals 2024 workouts have been revealed, and they’re a notable step-up from the Open tests before them.

The four workouts were announced via email on Wednesday, April 17, and combined they should test the strength, gymnastic skill and stamina of those tackling them.

The top 25% of male and female CrossFit Open finishers have been invited to participate in this year's CrossFit Quarterfinals. This is up from the top 10% in previous years, meaning the 2024 Quarterfinals are set to be bigger than ever before.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re taking part.

What are the CrossFit Quarterfinals 2024 workouts?

Workout one

Four rounds for max repetitions of:

One minute of barbell snatches (135lb/61kg barbell for men, 85lb/38kg barbell for women)

One minute of rowing (for calories)

One minute of dumbbell box step-ups (50lb/22.5kg dumbbells for men, 35lb/15kg dumbbells for women, both use a 20in box)

One minute of rest

Workout two

Three rounds for time (20-minute time cap):

Wall ball x50 (20lb/9kg ball to a 10-foot target for men, 14lb/6kg ball to a 9-foot target for women)

Lateral burpee box jump-overs x50 (24in box for men, 20in box for women)

Workout three

For time (15-minute time cap):

Handstand push-up x10

Toes-to-bar x20

Handstand push-up x10

Toes-to-bar x20

Handstand push-up x10

Toes-to-bar x20

Strict handstand push-up x10

Rope climb x5 (15ft)

Strict handstand push-up x10

Rope climb x5 (15ft)

Chest-to-wall handstand push-up x10

Muscle-up x20

Workout four

As many reps as possible (AMRAP) in 10 minutes of:

Clean and jerks x10 (135lb/61kg for men, 85lb/38kg for women)

Rest for one minute

Clean and jerk x10 (185lb/83kg for men, 125lb/56kg for women)

Rest for one minute

Clean and jerk x10 (225lb/102kg for men, 155lb/70kg for women)

Rest for one minute

Max-reps of clean and jerks in remaining time (245lb/111kg for men, 165lb/75kg for women).

When are the CrossFit Quarterfinals 2024 score submission deadlines?

There are two submission deadlines to remember for the 2024 CrossFit Quarterfinals.

The scores for the first two workouts are due by 5pm PDT on Saturday, April 20 (1am BST on Sunday, April 21).

Then the submission deadline for workouts three and four is 5pm PDT on Monday, April 22 (1am BST on Tuesday, April 23).

The submitted scores will be reviewed before Monday, April 29, and the CrossFit Games team will publicly announce the results once the leaderboard has been finalized.

How to submit CrossFit Quarterfinals scores

Scores can be submitted on the CrossFit Games website or app, as with the CrossFit Open. Workouts can be completed in any order so long as the scores are submitted before their respective deadlines.

In an email sent to those who have qualified for the event, CrossFit encourages athletes to use a judge who has completed its 2024 Judges Course.

The company also says that “the top 60 male and female athletes will be required to submit video recordings of all workouts should they wish to proceed to Semifinals”.

On top of this, people who edit their submitted video “in any way risk disqualification”, and all scores must be uploaded before the submission deadlines listed above to be valid.

What is the purpose of the CrossFit Quarterfinals?

The CrossFit Quarterfinals is the second stage of the competitive CrossFit season, after the CrossFit Open.

More than 343,500 people took part in this year’s CrossFit Open—an online fitness competition in which people across the world tackle three workouts over three weeks and submit their scores to a worldwide leaderboard.

The top 25% of male and female athletes from the CrossFit Open earn the right to compete in the Quarterfinals, which is a second online stage taking place the following month.

The top 40 men and women from each region (North America West, North America East, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America) are then invited to the CrossFit Semifinals.

These are a series of in-person competitions spanning mid-May to early June, designed to decide which 40 men and women will compete at the CrossFit Games (the pinnacle of the sport) in Fort Worth, Texas, this August.