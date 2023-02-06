The CrossFit Open Is The World’s Biggest Fitness Competition And Anyone Can Give It A Try

Fit, but perhaps not as fit as you may think. CrossFit aims to make it as accessible as possible, and to that end several versions of each workout are released.

We’ve detailed each below and included the 22.2 CrossFit Open workout, the second 2022 edition, by way of example. The workout involved doing a pyramid workout – going from one rep up to 10 and back down again – of deadlifts and barbell-facing burpees as quickly as possible with a time cap of 10 minutes.

RX: The most difficult version of the workout, this is the category elite individual and team athletes aiming to progress to the quarter-finals and beyond need to do.

22.2 RX: Barbell load 102kg for men or 70kg for women. For the burpee your chest and hips must touch the floor with your head pointing towards the barbell. You must then stand upright and jump over the barbell.

Scaled: This is a slightly easier version of the RX workout. Changes may include lifts being performed with a lighter weight, the target number of reps being lowered, or high-skill movements like muscle-ups being substituted with easier alternatives like a pull-up or ring row.

22.2 scaled: Barbell load 61kg for men or 43kg for women. You may step over the barbell rather than jump.

Foundation: This is the most accessible version of the workout for general gym-goers and newcomers. Again, movements will be altered so more people are able to perform them.

22.2 foundation: Barbell load 35kg for men or 25kg for women. Bar-facing burpees are replaced with standard burpees.

Adaptive: CrossFit has several divisions for people with disabilities. The adaptive athlete policy (opens in new tab) outlines the eligible impairments.