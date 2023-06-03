Top Trainer Kira Stokes Shared Three Moves For A Powerhouse Core And They Are No Joke

If you exercise to keep your body capable and in good working order you are going to love this core routine from Kira Stokes. The celebrity trainer with an alphabet soup of acronyms after her name (NASM CPT, PES and WFS) shared three “sneaky” core moves on her Instagram account.

The complicated-looking exercises require all the elements of your trunk—core, lower back, lats, glutes—to work in harmony to complete the movement and not topple over. For many people, even those who hit the gym regularly, this may prove a challenge. Pay attention to Stokes’s co-demonstrator during the single-leg Romanian deadlift and how far his rear foot lifts off the floor. No disrespect intended, I certainly will not be sharing footage of my attempts at these exercises, but it shows you can’t blitz your way through these moves with brute force.

A post shared by Kira Stokes - kirastokes.com (@kirastokesfit) A photo posted by on

If you find these movements taxing, take it as a cue to spend the time to master them—it will help you get the most from the body you’ve got. As Stokes says in the video: “The core is the powerhouse of your body. Strength stems from your core. And when you have a strong powerhouse you can move better, stabilize properly and basically function at your strongest capacity.” Sounds good to me.

The three moves require a combination of a free-weight and a small or long looped resistance band. As you’ll discover in our round-up of the best resistance bands, bands are a very affordable bit of kit to acquire. Dumbbells are a different matter, especially as we recommend investing in a pair of adjustable dumbbells, but a kettlebell will work well for these core exercises and pound for pound kettlebells tend to be cheaper. Take a look at our picks of the best kettlebells to see if something fits your budget.

If you’re stuck without any equipment, Pilates is a great way to work on your “powerhouse”. This Pilates-inspired core workout focuses on your midsection, this Pilates home workout will help to improve your posture, or start slow with this beginners Pilates workout.