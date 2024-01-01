You Don’t Need Sit-ups To Build Core Strength, Try This Plank Workout Instead

If you want to build core strength, the plank is a great place to start. This bodyweight exercise activates all the core muscles—from the rectus abdominis (the visible six-pack muscle) to the transverse abdominis (the deep core).

I’m a personal trainer and I’m always telling my clients about the effectiveness of the plank—that’s why I’ve created this three-move core-strengthening circuit which takes 10 minutes.

How does the plank strengthen the core? When you’re in the plank position, you have to hold your spine in a neutral position. This forces the core muscles to engage and provide stability, strengthening them. The low, forearm plank puts a greater emphasis on the core than the high plank, but both are important to work on which is why I’ve included both in this plank workout. As well as the core, the plank works your shoulders, arms, glutes and quads. Those last two muscle groups help propel us forward when we walk and run. Strong glutes and quads also stabilize the pelvis and knees, making movement easier and reducing the chance of injury as you get older.

Plank Workout Overview

Perform the following three plank variations a circuit. Rest for 10-20 seconds after each move and for one minute after each circuit. Complete three circuits in total.

Walking plank x 30-45sec Plank hip dip x 30-45sec Plank leg raise x 30-45sec

If you find this routine too intense, start with Coach’s 30-day plank challenge which takes less than three minutes a day and gradually develops your core strength.

Plank Workout Form Guides

1 Walking plank

Time 30-45sec Rest 10-20sec

Start in a high plank position on your hands and toes. Your hands should be directly under your shoulders, arms extended and core braced, and your body should form a straight line from head to heels. Maintaining the position of your body, drop your left elbow to your mat, followed by your right. Hold this position for a few seconds, then put your left palm on the mat under your left shoulder, straighten your arm, then repeat on the right side to return to the high plank position. Hold this position for a few seconds, then repeat. Alternate the side you lead with each rep.

2 Plank hip dip

Time 30-45sec Rest 10-20sec

Start in a low plank position on your forearms and toes. Your elbows should be directly under your shoulders, your core braced and your body should form a straight line from head to heels. Maintaining the position of your body, drop your hips to one side. Return to the center then repeat on the other side. Continue, moving slowly with control.

3 Plank leg raise

Time 30-45sec Rest 10-20sec

Start in a low plank position on your forearms and toes. Your elbows should be directly under your shoulders and your body should form a straight line from head to heels. Raise your left leg, pause for a few seconds then lower it to the floor under control. Repeat on the other side.