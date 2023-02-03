This Strength Session Will Help You Become A Stronger And Faster Runner

Anyone who’s tried to become a faster runner will have hit a plateau and wondered how they can reach the next milestone. The most obvious thing you can do to improve your running performance is, well, run – but it’s also a good idea to supplement your routine with running-specific strength training.

Stronger leg muscles will of course help you run faster, but building core strength will too because it will help improve your running technique, particularly if you run long distances. Building strength as a runner is also important because it will help you avoid injury by making your legs better able to handle the stress of running.

Fitting in extra training can be a challenge, but one effective way is to slot a strength session after an easy or recovery run, as with this workout from long-distance runner and online coach Imo Boddy (opens in new tab).

Watch Boddy’s Instagram reel below as she takes you through each of the four movements.

The workout combines core exercises with lower-body movements to target some of the key muscles engaged during runs, such as the hip flexors and glutes. Keep a steady pace and rest as little as possible between movements to raise your heart rate. Avoid rushing through the exercises because moving slowly and steadily will ensure your muscles are properly engaged and spend more time under tension, ensuring a greater benefit in the long run.

If you are doing this workout after a run, make sure you take the time to stretch afterwards to let your muscles warm down gradually and improve your mobility – try these simple post-run stretches, then move on to this running recovery routine.

