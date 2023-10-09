Half Off NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells Ahead Of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

You can now save more than $210 on the NordicTrack 50lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

NordicTrack 50lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells: was $429 , now $215.89 on Amazon Save $213.11 These innovative selectorized weights are now 50% cheaper, with the cost cut from $429 (or $599 on the NordicTrack website) to $215.89—the lowest price we’ve been able to track. Price check: NordicTrack $599 | Dick’s $499

For that price you get a pair of adjustable dumbbells with 10 weight options each (from 5lb to 50lb, jumping in 5lb increments), doing the job of 20 fixed-weight dumbbells without cluttering up your home workout space.

They also come with a neat docking tray and a complementary 30-day membership to the iFit fitness app, as well as Alexa voice controls (requires separate Alexa device, not included).

To increase or decrease the load, simply place them in the docking tray and use the central adjustment knob or voice controls to choose the weight you want them to be. The motorized weight-changing mechanism attaches the necessary plates to the central handle in seconds, while any that are surplus to requirements will be left in the tray.

This is especially handy for superset workouts, allowing you to quickly switch the weight you’re lifting as you move between exercises—something traditional spinlock sets can’t manage.

The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells have had their price dropped ahead of Amazon’s latest sales event, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

This will take place over Tuesday, October 10th, and Wednesday, October 11th, with the online retail giant promising “two days of epic deals on top brands”. Many of these will only be available to Amazon Prime members, but this NordicTrack offer is open to all.

While Coach hasn’t reviewed this pair, NordicTrack is one of the top manufacturers of fitness equipment, including home cardio machines, and our sister site Tom’s Guide awarded them four-and-a-half stars out of a possible five after putting them to the test.

They praised the time-saving voice controls, streamlined design and steel knurling on the central handle, which offers great grip during even the sweatiest dumbbell workout.