I’ve Covered Four Prime Days And These Are The Treadmill Deals Worth Your Time

Buying a treadmill can be a daunting task. In most cases you’re spending thousands of dollars so you want to make the right choice, or you’re spending hundreds but have the nagging feeling that you will be stuck with a machine that isn’t worth the money.

Thankfully, the October Prime Day rerun—Amazon Prime Big Deal Days— features deals on several tried-and-tested favorites, including one which earned the full five stars from our reviewer.

This is my fourth Prime Day covering treadmill deals and I've found three worthwhile ones to suit a variety of budgets and aims, including a space-saving folding treadmill for light cardio and a heavy-duty training partner. Read on to see my best Prime Day treadmill deals.

Bowflex 10 Treadmill: was $2,799, now $1,999 on Amazon Save 29% on this top of the range Bowflex treadmill , which scored 5/5 stars in our testing. Our tester concluded "The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is an excellent machine that provides a great user experience to runners of all levels. The JRNY app has many options to keep you entertained and/or challenged during your runs, and can help you progress as a runner." Price check: Walmart $1,999 | Best Buy $1,999 Read our five-star Bowflex 10 Treadmill review

Mobvoi Home Treadmill: was $599.99 , now $349,99 at Amazon Save 42% on this great budget treadmill from Mobvoi. Usually priced between $379 and $599, you can get this already affordable treadmill at a decent discount this Prime Day, but hurry: the deal ends tonight. Read our Mobvoi Home Treadmill review

NordicTrack T Series: was $1,299 , now $1,100 on Amazon Save $199 This 15% discount on the NordicTrack T Series 7.5 brings the price down by almost $200, a saving not to be sniffed at. You also get a free 30-Day iFIT membership, which allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts on your screen Price check: Walmart $1,299

Whether you're a seasoned runner, or just want to reap some of the benefits of treadmills, then now might be the time to purchase one. Amazon Prime Day sales events run for two days in July (11th and 12th) and another two in October (10th and 11th) making this a great time to invest in larger pieces of fitness equipment like a treadmill or exercise bike.

If you're not quite ready to buy, then don't worry, Black Friday is just around the corner and we're sure to see some more great discounts then! Bookmark our Black Friday treadmill deals page for the latest discounts.