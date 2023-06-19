This 15-Minute Abs Routine Humbled Me With Just Three Bodyweight Moves

We all know the benefits of a stronger core. Better mobility, stability, posture… the list goes on. But despite this knowledge, I rarely train my abs or core. I find them tedious, not to mention painful. When I do fit in an abs workout, it’s short and sweet—which neatly describes this 15-minute routine from personal trainer Oyinda Okunowo.

There are just three moves and, better yet, modifications for each one (perfect for someone who rarely trains abs, like me). You also don’t need any equipment (excluding an exercise mat if you want a softer surface to lie on) so it’s easy to do at home. I used it as an abs finisher after completing a leg workout with kettlebells.

Watch Oyinda Okunowo’s Abs Workout

Okunowo prescribes three rounds, performing each exercise for 30 seconds (or 30 seconds on each side) with a minute’s rest between each exercise, and boy did I need that minute.

The three moves–versions of the V-sit, oblique crunch and reverse crunch—are simple to follow but the option of using modifications were welcome. By round three I was definitely considering them, but I managed to power through.

While this workout will help build strength in your abs and obliques, it’s not the only step to take if you’re trying to develop a six-pack. To do that you’ll probably need to reduce your body fat percentage to reveal your abs specifically being targeted towards abs strength, doing this workout alone won’t help you develop visible abs. This is because you can’t spot target fat on your body. For visible abs, your body fat percentage needs to be at the lowest end of the healthy range which is a difficult feat, but not impossible. A consistent regime that combines a six-pack-friendly diet with fat-loss workouts and direct abs training is what’s required, but I’ll stick to the odd abs session and improved mobility, stability and posture.

