You Need Just One Kettlebell And Five Moves To Build Functional Strength

There are many reasons for working out, but for many of us it’s to ensure we stay strong and supple. In other words, a way to make sure we can get out of a chair without any audible creaking. If that sounds like you, you’ll love this kettlebell workout from Sam Shaw, a qualified personal trainer and founder of Lemon Studios Personal Training, who’s previously contributed a low-impact knee-strength workout to Coach.

“This workout includes functional movements that we use in everyday life,” says Shaw. “For example, lunges and squats mirror the movements of walking up stairs and getting up off the sofa.”

Shaw has used a kettlebell for this session because of the exercises chosen. “Kettlebells are slightly easier for certain movements because of the shape and grip,” he says. You can repeat the workout with heavier kettlebells as your strength increases.

The workout asks you to perform each exercise for a period of time, rather than to complete a set number of repetitions, because it avoids the tendency to tick off the reps as fast as possible at the expense of good form. “Especially on moves like kettlebell swings, it’s much better to focus on form rather than trying to rush through 20 reps as quickly as you can,” says Shaw.

The most technically difficult exercise below is the clean and press, so it’s worth practicing that move with a light weight as part of your warm-up. If you’re unsure if you’re doing it right, or you find the kettlebell keeps slapping the back of your wrist, start with this kettlebell workout for beginners until you can get a PT to check your form in person.

Workout Overview

Kettlebell reverse lunge with knee drive 4 x 30sec each side Kettlebell swing 4 x 1min Goblet squat 4 x 1min Clean and press 4 x 30sec each side Kettlebell deadlift 4 x 1min

Form Guides

1 Kettlebell reverse lunge with knee drive

(Image credit: Lemon Studios)

Sets 4 Time 30sec each side Rest 1min

Why This is a compound exercise that targets the lower body, including your quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes, and because it works one side at a time your core has to work hard to maintain stability.

How Stand holding the kettlebell in the rack position, holding the handle by your chin, with your elbow out to the side and the bell resting on your forearm by your shoulder. If you are holding the kettlebell in your right hand, take a big step back with your right foot, and bend both knees to lower until your right knee is just above the floor. Keep your weight over your left heel, and your left knee directly above your left ankle throughout. Push through your left heel to return to the start and drive your right knee up until it’s level with your hips. Pause and squeeze your glutes, then go into the next rep. Switch sides after 30 seconds.

2 Kettlebell swing

(Image credit: Lemon Studios)

Sets 4 Time 1min Rest 1min

Why This is a dynamic full-body exercise that targets the posterior chain, including the glutes, hamstrings and lower back, while engaging the core and shoulders.

How Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a slight bend in your knees, holding a kettlebell in front of you in both hands. Brace your core and, keeping your back straight throughout, hinge at your hips to swing the kettlebell back between your legs. Thrust your hips forward, squeezing your glutes to swing the kettlebell to shoulder height. Control the descent of the kettlebell and go straight into the next rep.

3 Goblet squat

(Image credit: Lemon Studios)

Sets 4 Time 1min Rest 1min

Why This leg exercise targets the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes.

How Stand with your feet hip-width apart holding the kettlebell handle in both hands close to your chest. Engage your core, and push your hips back and bend your knees to lower until your hips are in line or below your knees. Keep your back straight and chest facing forward throughout. Pause at the bottom then push through your heels to stand.

4 Kettlebell clean and press

(Image credit: Lemon Studios)

Sets 4 Time 30sec each side Rest 1min

Why This is a compound exercise that works multiple muscles. Again, it works one side at a time, so the onus is on your core to maintain stability.

How Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the kettlebell on the floor between your feet. Hinge forward, bend your knees slightly and take hold of the kettlebell with one hand. Engage your core and swing the kettlebell between your legs and thrust your hips forward to swing the kettlebell up. As the kettlebell rises, pull it towards your body and then move your hand underneath the kettlebell to catch it in the rack position. Extend your arm to press the kettlebell straight up, finishing with your arm straight and biceps next to your ear. Reverse the move to the start. Switch sides after 30 seconds.

5 Kettlebell deadlift

(Image credit: Lemon Studios)

Sets 4 Time 1min Rest 1min

Why This is a great exercise for strengthening the posterior chain, which includes your lower back, glutes and hamstrings.

How Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the kettlebell on the floor between your feet. Push your hips back, then bend your knees and take hold of the kettlebell in both hands. Maintaining a straight back, drive through your heels to stand up. Lower under control, pushing your hips back first and then bending your knees.

About Our Expert About Our Expert Sam Shaw Social Links Navigation Sam Shaw is a certified PT and founder of Lemon Studios. His qualifications include level 3 PT, level 4 GP referral and level 4 lower-back specialist. He has also trained celebrities such as presenter Tess Daly and actors David Gyasi and Joanne Froggatt.

