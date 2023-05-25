I’m A PT And These Are My Six Favorite Exercises To Train My Back

If you’re the type of gym-goer who schedules a leg day, or biceps and triceps day, when was the last time you devoted a workout solely to your back? I hope your answer isn’t “never”, because a strong back is important for a number of reasons. Sure, a muscular back looks good, but it also keeps your body healthy, contributing to good posture and lowering the risk of injuring your back.

I complete a back workout in the gym at least once a week, but there are some exercises that I’ve found to be better at firing up my back muscles and helping me to become stronger.

I’ve put them together into this six-move routine for you to try. Pick a weight that makes the last two reps of each set feel hard.

1 Kettlebell gorilla row

Sets 4 Reps 8 each side Rest 1min

Stand over two kettlebells on the floor with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping a slight bend in your knees, push your hips back and take hold of the kettlebells. Staying in this hinge position, engage your back and lift the left kettlebell to your left hip. As you row the kettlebell up, slightly rotate the kettlebell so you can drive your elbow back further. Lower under control, then repeat on the right side. Alternate sides with each rep.

(Image credit: Inti St Clair / Getty Images)

Sets 4 Reps 8 each side Rest 1min

Hold a dumbbell in your left hand and get into a split stance position with your left leg behind your right. Keeping a slight bend in your knees, hinge forward at your hips and place your right hand on a bench or other sturdy surface in front of you for support. Brace your core and lift the dumbbell to your ribs. Pause, squeeze your back muscles, then lower under control. Do all the reps on one side, then switch.

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Sets 4 Reps 12 Rest 1min

Sit in the machine and take hold of the bar with your palms facing away from your body. Lean back slightly and slowly pull the bar down to your chest, squeezing your lats (the muscles below the shoulder blades that run down your spine). Pause when the bar is aligned with your chest. Return to the start under control. Weights machines differ by gym, so make sure to check the instructions on the equipment you’re using.

4 Seated cable row

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Sets 4 Reps 15 Rest 1min

You can use a dedicated seated cable row machine for this, or use a cable machine and weights bench. For the latter, set the attachment to your stomach height when seated and use the long bar attachment. Reach forward and hold the bar with your arms extended. Engage your core and pull the bar to your stomach, squeezing your shoulder blades as you do so. Pause, then return to the start under control.

5 Renegade row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sets 4 Reps 8 each side Rest 1min

Get into a high plank position, holding a dumbbell in each hand, with shoulders directly above your hands. Brace your core and keep your body as still as possible as you row one dumbbell to your ribs. Pause, then lower under control and repeat on the right side. Alternate sides with each rep.

6 Superman

(Image credit: bluecinema / Getty Images)

Sets 4 Reps 15 Rest 1min

Lie face down on the floor with your arms extended in front of you. Lift your arms, legs and upper torso just off the floor—you should feel your back engage. Pause for two seconds, then return to the start.