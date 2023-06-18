The 15-Minute Holiday Workout To Maintain Your Gains

Going away on a summer holiday far from your gym or home gym equipment doesn’t mean you have to throw in the sweat towel.

Although you might be happy turning your back on your training for a while (and there are good reasons to take a break from exercise on holiday ), if you fancy a mood-boosting sweat, then Faisal Abdalla, PT and coach at audio-led fitness app WithU, has just the thing.

This small-space workout is ideal for hotel rooms and consists of just six bodyweight exercises.

How To Do This Holiday Workout

The exercises in this workout are arranged into a circuit. Do each exercise, one after the other, for 30 seconds, resting for 10 seconds between each one, and for 30 seconds after the final exercise. Perform the circuit a total of three times.

1 Squat jump with pulse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Time 30sec Rest 10sec

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Rise a little then lower again to parallel, then drive through your heels to jump straight up. Land softly and go straight into the next rep.

2 Cossack squat

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Time 30sec Rest 10sec

Adopt a really wide stance. Move your torso over one leg and bend the knee of that leg to lower, pushing your hips back, and keeping your chest up and your other leg extended—if you’re comfortable doing so, you can pivot onto the heel of your extended leg. Return to the start and repeat on the other side, alternating sides with each rep.

3 Plank pike to toe reach

(Image credit: Prasit Photo / Getty Images)

Time 30sec Rest 10sec

Get into a high plank position with your wrists directly below your shoulders, arms extended and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Raise your hips and tap your right foot with your left hand then return to the start. Repeat on the other side, alternating sides with each rep. Move at pace but smoothly.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kong Ding Chek)

Time 30sec Rest 10sec

Get into a high plank position with your wrists directly below your shoulders, arms extended and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the floor. Lift your hands off the floor for a moment before pushing yourself back up. Keep your head in line with your spine throughout, so your chin doesn’t rest on your chest or your gaze is forward.

5 Leg raise

(Image credit: Getty Images / Djordje Djurdjevic)

Time 30sec Rest 10sec

Lie on your back with your legs extended and together. Keeping your head and shoulders on the floor at all times, lift your legs so your feet are pointing at the ceiling. Lower them slowly, keeping your lower back pressed into the floor. Stop before your heels touch the floor then go into the next rep.

6 Boat pose

(Image credit: Boogich / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Time 30sec Rest 30sec

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Lean back and raise your legs to 45°, extending your arms forward to help you balance. Hold this position.