Add These Seven Upper-Body Push Exercises To Your Strength Workouts

If you want to build muscle if you know your way around the gym, one of the best tried-and-tested ways to achieve this is to follow a push/pull workout plan. That typically involves one workout of upper-body push exercises, another workout of upper-body pull exercises, and a final session of leg exercises. Rest and repeat.

Generally, pushing exercises target the major muscles of the chest, shoulders and triceps, which not only helps build strength, but can also benefit your posture. “Functionally, pushing helps retain range of motion and strength that allows you better perform day-to-day activities like lifting objects overhead,” says Jordan Fernandez, a personal trainer at Trainer Academy.

“Pushing or pressing exercises can also improve bone health, reducing your risk of osteoporosis,” he adds. One study, published in 2012, noted that regular resistance training can increase bone mineral density by 1-3% and boost metabolic rate by 7% after 10 weeks.

No matter your level of experience, building your training sessions around push and pull movements is a smart move to ensure even muscle and strength development. Here, Fernandez has listed seven of the very best push exercises you should look to add to your upper-body workouts.

Seven Push Exercises To Include In Your Routine

(Image credit: Oleksandra Troian / Getty Images)

Begin in a straight arm plank position with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your chest until just off the floor, then push yourself back up.

(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Lie on a bench under a barbell rack. Take the bar off the rack and lower it under control to your mid chest, then push it straight up until your arms are extended.

(Image credit: Getty Images / RichLegg)

Sit on an upright right bench or stand with a dumbbell in each hand. Start with the weights at shoulder level, palms facing forward, and press them overhead until your arms are extended.

Dips on parallel bars are harder than bench dips, but not as hard as ring dips. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Using rings, parallel bars, or the edge of a bench with your feet on the floor, lower your body by bending your elbows until they form a 90˚ angle. Push yourself back up.

Incline dumbbell bench press

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lie back on a bench set at a 45 ̊ angle, holding dumbbells level with your chest, palms facing your feet. Press the dumbbells straight overhead, bringing the ends to touch when your arms are extended. Lower under control.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Start in a downward-dog position with your hips high in the air and hands on the floor. Lower your forehead towards the ground by bending your elbows, then push back to the starting position.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This move is similar to the bench press above but with your hands positioned close together, typically shoulder-width or slightly narrower to shift the emphasis onto your triceps.