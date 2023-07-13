Why All Runners Should Be Cross-Training, And How To Incorporate It Into Your Running Plan

Varying your training has many benefits, even beyond improving different aspects of your fitness.

“Cross-training can help you rebuild after injury and it’s great for helping to avoid injury as well,” Bleasdale says. “Including elements such as strength training and Pilates within a runner’s routine will help their body get used to loading joints, muscles and bones under stress and therefore decrease the likelihood of a repetitive impact injury.”

Compound and plyometric strength work, starting by using bodyweight before building up to equipment like kettlebells and dumbbells, helps runners to prevent injuries by strengthening muscles and connective tissue. Strength training also boosts neuromuscular co-ordination and explosive strength to help improve speed and it can also improve running economy by developing co-ordination and stride efficiency, particularly in middle to long distance runners.

Including exercise such as elliptical, swimming or biking within a running plan can help increase your level of cardio exercise without the impact of repetitively pounding the sidewalk.

And after an injury, or in a period of recovery following a big race, these forms of training can help you to gradually increase your cardio exercise levels as the body adjusts to an increased load as well.

If you struggle with flexibility and often experience muscle tightness, yoga can also be an effective way to stretch as well as providing a mental health boost.

“Yoga can be an effective exercise, adding something calming to a runner’s week, as well as encouraging stretching and recovery,” says Bleasdale.