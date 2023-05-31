Everything It’s Worth Knowing About Running With Water

The point of drinking water while you run is to replace the fluids lost during exercise. “You lose water through sweating and a minimal amount through water vapor when you breathe,” says Ruddock.

Working out your sweat rate will tell you how much water you need to replace. Sweat rate is determined by body temperature, and it’s different for every individual.

“Fitter people will sweat earlier because their threshold, in terms of their core temperature, will be lower. The rate at which we sweat is determined by how many sweat glands we have and how we can activate them."

Typically sweat rates range between one liter and three liters an hour. Women tend to sweat less than men, which can make body temperature regulation more tricky in hot environments. Sweat rates will also vary depending on the temperature, wind strength and how hard you are running.

“There is a simple way to assess the amount of water you need. Weigh yourself before and after exercise and either drink nothing or account for the amount of water you have ingested,” explains Ruddock.

It is easiest to calculate this after a 60-minute run in order to measure your sweat rate per hour. One gram of lost weight equates to around a milliliter of water, so a loss of 1kg will be the equivalent of one liter.

In an ideal world, you would want to drink the amount of liquid that you lose while running, but as Ruddock points out, this isn’t always practical.

“If you sweat three liters an hour how can you possibly drink this amount of water while running? You would need to be drinking constantly,” he says. “And the other problem is that even if you can get it into your gut, maximal gastric emptying rate is somewhere around 600ml per hour, but is highly individual, dependent on the amount of fluid within the stomach, the composition of the fluid and the intensity of exercise.”

Knowing your sweat rate is therefore most useful for recovery because you are restricted by your gastric emptying rate. During a sweaty run you can aim to drink up to one liter an hour, but the rest of the fluid loss should be topped up once you stop.

“We say that for recovery you need to drink 1½ times the amount you have lost,” says Ruddock. “If I have lost two liters of fluid I will need to ingest three liters in recovery.”