Why Do Far Fewer Women Than Men Enjoy Exercise?

“For many women, it’s there the whole time,” says Campbell. “I come across families where it’s just not expected that girls and women exercise. They’re even discouraged from doing it by other women: aunts and grandmothers and mums who say, ‘Oh don’t do too much – you’ll get muscly’.”

These expectations may be internalised early and affect how women relate to physical activity well into adulthood. “In some families, boys are expected to need to let off steam outside and play football as a break rather than revising constantly, whereas girls may be expected to get their head down,” says Campbell. “Lots of girls themselves feel that they should be studying, and they take their academic performance very seriously.”

A huge 41% of women say they worry about being judged as not fit enough, and this can affect them especially after giving birth or periods of time when they haven’t been able to exercise. More than a third say they feel judged when they actually do exercise. “We need to create self-affirming spaces where women feel they can be who they are, rather than being surrounded by people who look perfect and are really good at exercising.”

Other concerns include generally worrying about what other people think of them (32%), showing their body (31%), being on their period (24%) and wearing tight clothing (20%).

“The truth is most people feel the same, or have felt the same at some point,” says Campbell. “Talking to family and friends about how they feel can be really helpful. So many people need a lot of help, support and encouragement to get them going in the first place – and that’s absolutely normal.

“We need to normalise taking that first step, and celebrating other women when they do. The more supportive partners, family and friends are of women getting out and doing things for themselves, the better.”