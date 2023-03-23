Busy Gym? You Can Still Build Muscle All-Over With A Single Dumbbell

If your gym is too crowded to even consider setting up a barbell, why not try simplifying your session?

The good news is, simple doesn’t have to mean less effective. Personal trainer Lillie Bailey has created a dumbbell workout that will help you build full-body strength in 45 minutes using single dumbbells and a weights bench.

“To gain strength and muscle we need to be moving against resistance, and using a dumbbell is a great way to do that,” says Bailey.



Generally, the lower body contains larger muscles than the upper body, so it’s likely you’ll be able to lift more weight for the leg exercises. For this reason, it’s beneficial to have a couple of dumbbells of different weights for this workout (it also makes this routine a good option if you have adjustable dumbbells, of the sort you’ll find in our best dumbbells round-up, at home). However, if you only have one dumbbell, you can increase the reps on the exercises that feel less challenging or slow the movement down to increase the muscle’s time under tension.

How To Do This Workout

This workout is split into supersets, which means you perform all the reps of exercise A, followed by all the reps of exercise B, then rest. Repeat until all three sets are complete. Then move on to the next superset.

Make sure to warm up before beginning the workout. This warm-up routine will ensure your muscles are primed and ready to go before you start working out.

1A Goblet squat

(Image credit: Lillie Bailey)

Sets 3 Reps 10 Rest 0sec

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding one end of the dumbbell in both hands by your chest with your elbows pointing down. Bend your knees and push your hips back to lower until your hips are below your knees. Drive through your feet to stand up and squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement.

1B Bulgarian split squat

(Image credit: Lillie Bailey)

Sets 3 Reps 10 each side Rest 60sec

Find a sturdy knee-high platform like a weights bench or a box, face away from it and take one step forwards. Holding a dumbbell in your left hand, place the top of your left foot on the platform behind you. Keeping your torso upright and your shoulders square, bend your right leg to lower your left knee to the floor. Drive through your right foot to return to standing. Perform all the reps, then swap sides.

(Image credit: Lillie Bailey)

Sets 3 Reps 5 negative reps, followed by max reps Rest 0sec

Begin on your hands and feet, with your hands directly under your shoulders, feet shoulder-width apart and body held in a straight line. Bend your elbows to slowly lower your chest to the floor. Rest your knees on the floor, then reset to the starting position. After five reps of just the lowering portion of the exercise, perform the maximum amount of full press-ups you can, keeping your knees off the floor and pushing back up to the starting position.

2B Single-arm dumbbell overhead press

(Image credit: Lillie Bailey)

Sets 3 Reps 10 each side Rest 60sec

Stand holding a dumbbell by your shoulder with your palm facing forwards. Push the dumbbell overhead until your arm is fully extended, then lower the dumbbell under control. Perform all the reps on one side, then swap sides.

3A Dumbbell single-leg Romanian deadlift

(Image credit: Lillie Bailey)

Sets 3 Reps 10 each side Rest 0sec

Holding a dumbbell in your left hand, stand with your feet hip-width apart and then move your right foot slightly behind you. With a slight bend in your front knee and keeping a straight back throughout, hinge forwards at the hips to lower the dumbbell until you feel a stretch in your hamstring. Pause, then push through your left leg to return to the starting position. Do all the reps on one side, then switch.

3B Dumbbell single-leg hip thrust

(Image credit: Lillie Bailey)

Sets 3 Reps 10 each side Rest 60sec

Sit facing away from a platform like a weights bench or, if your gym has one, a dedicated hip thrust bench, then lean back and rest your shoulders on it. Place the dumbbell in the crease of your left hip. Lift your right leg off the floor with your knee bent to 90°, then drive through your left leg to lift your hips so your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knee. Lower under control. Do all the reps on one side, then switch.

(Image credit: Lillie Bailey)

Sets 3 Reps 10 each side Rest 0sec

Facing a weights bench holding a dumbbell in your right hand, adopt a split stance with your right foot behind you. Hinge forwards, placing your left hand on the bench and letting the dumbbell hang down. Brace your core, then pull the dumbbell up to your torso in line with your bellybutton. Lower under control. Do all the reps on one side, then switch.

4B Plank pull through with renegade row

(Image credit: Lillie Bailey)

Sets 3 Reps 10 each side Rest 60sec

Begin on your hands and feet, with your hands directly under your shoulders, feet shoulder-width apart, body held in a straight line and a dumbbell on the floor next to your left hand. Keeping your body as still as possible, take hold of the dumbbell with your right hand and pull it to your right side, ending under your right shoulder. Pull the dumbbell up to your torso, drawing your elbow up and past your torso. Lower under control, then place your right hand on the floor next to the dumbbell. Begin the next rep with your left hand, and alternate sides with each rep.