I’m A PT And Here’s What I Recommend You Buy In The Gymshark Black Friday Sale

As a qualified PT, avid gym-goer, keen fitness competitor [Lucy made the HYROX World Champs—Ed.] and health and fitness journalist, it’s safe to say I’m clued up on women’s gym kit. I pretty much live in gym wear.

So, to say I’m excited about the Gymshark Black Friday sale would be an understatement. After all, up to 70% off everything in store and online is worth getting excited about.

I regularly wear Gymshark kit when I work out, whether that’s for running or weightlifting, Pilates or long walks. I need reliable gym wear that doesn’t slow me down or get in the way and Gymshark fits the bill. Gymshark clothing is flattering, hugs me in the right places, is easy to move in, comfortable, washes well and doesn’t cost the Earth (I firmly believe that good gym kit doesn’t need to be expensive).

Having reviewed many items of women’s gym wear for Coach (gym leggings, gym tops, gym shorts and gym bags), I can vouch for Gymshark being one of the best brands to invest in.

With its Black Friday sale starting, here are some of my Gymshark recommendations, as well as the pieces I’m eager to get my hands on. The exact discounts will be revealed once the sale has started, and availability will vary. Spend today browsing and be ready to add to the basket when the sale begins.

When does the Gymshark Black Friday sale start? The Gymshark Black Friday sale begins November 16th at 11am EST, 9am MST and 8am PST for the US, and 4pm GMT for the UK.

What I’m Shopping In The Gymshark Black Friday Sale

Gymshark Ruched Strappy Sports Bra I love the strappy back on this. It’s flattering, and shows off the back muscles I’ve spent all year trying to build. The v-neck front is great for smaller busts and generally the bra is supportive, without being impossible to take off. Great for weightlifting and lower-intensity exercise, this is currently one of my most worn sports bras.

Gymshark Vital Seamless Crop Top I need long sleeves in the winter, but I also get warm as I work out— enter the long-sleeved crop top: a flattering-yet-warm gym top that works well with a pair of high-waisted leggings or shorts. This Gymshark top is seamless, so you can expect less chafing. If you want more freedom when you move, I’d recommend you go up a size or two. I’m typically a size 8 but I wear a size 12 in this, though I like my tops a little more baggy.

Gymshark Sport Windbreaker Jacket On my Gymshark Black Friday wishlist is this slightly cropped jacket, which looks great for outdoor exercise and general day wear. I like that this has a quarter-zip, so it pops easily over your head, and the drawcord hem and elasticated cuffs mean less chance of cold winds making their way to your body. There are reflective logos, which are handy for evening runs.

Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Ribbed Shorts Maybe the perfect pair of shorts doesn’t exist, though these come close. These are the ones I reach for the most because not only do they stay up (how annoying is it when you have to tug your shorts up when you’re running!?), but they’re also supportive, high-waisted, and without wanting to blow my own trumpet, they make my butt look pretty peachy. I’ll be stocking up on these in a range of colors.

Gymshark GS Power Original Leggings A reliable pair of black leggings is an essential part of every woman’s gym wardrobe and Gymshark leggings have never let me down. These have the high waist I’m after, they don’t look as though they’ll go see through the second you squat down, and look flattering on the glutes thanks to an internal elastic detail. Big lifts need decent leggings and these are firmly on my wanted list.