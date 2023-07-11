I’ve Tested Plenty Of Massage Guns And This Is The Model I Recommend Buying In The Prime Day Sale

I'd pick up the Theragun Pro over the Hypervolt 2 Pro this Prime Day

Massage guns are high-powered pummeling devices designed to activate muscles pre-exercise and fasttrack recovery post-workout. The very best massage guns command a steep fee, and with the jury still out on their scientifically-proven benefit, I’m somewhat skeptical of their merits.

That said, they are certainly fun to use and you didn’t hear me complaining when I became the go-to massage gun reviewer for Coach. Massage guns are also a category you can expect to be discounted and Amazon Prime Day is no exception.

There are four deals worth considering in 2023’s Prime Day, and while I’d usually recommend the more affordable Theragun Mini, the 42% discount on the top-of-the-range Theragun is too good to resist.

Theragun PRO: was $599 now $349 on Amazon Save $250 The Theragun Pro is hands down the best massage gun around, thanks to its interchangeable batteries, versatile multi-grip handle and intuitive app guidance. I usually balk at its hefty price tag, but $250 is a sizable saving. Read more: Theragun PRO review

Theragun Mini: was $199 now $169 on Amazon Save $30 This compact, travel-friendly option which punches well above its weight is usually my pick of Therabody’s range, given its superior attachments and comparable power. But at only 15% off it takes second place in the Prime Day sale. Read more: Theragun Mini review

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro: was $399 now $259 on Amazon Save $140 At the top end of the massage gun market, the Hypervolt 2 Pro is second only to the Theragun PRO—and arguably more fairly priced too. At 35% off this year, it’s another solid option for serious athletes searching for marginal gains. Read more: Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review