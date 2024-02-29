What Is CrossFit Open Workout 24.1 And How To Get A Good Score?

After weeks of guessing, we finally know what CrossFit Open workout 24.1 is.

Dave Castro revealed the details of this basic but brutal test today during the first of three CrossFit Open 2024 announcements.

Current CrossFit Games champ Jeffrey Adler, two-time podium athlete Brent Fikoswki, fifth-fittest woman on earth Alex Gazan and 2023 sixth-place finisher Alexis Raptis were the first to tackle the workout, with their efforts streamed live on the CrossFit Games website and YouTube channel.

Read on to find out how to do CrossFit Open workout 24.1, and how to get a good score courtesy of some top tips from APX Fitness CrossFit coach Devon Jewsbury.

How To Do CrossFit Open Workout 24.1

Single-arm dumbbell snatch x 21

Lateral burpee over dumbbell x 21

Single-arm dumbbell snatch x21

Lateral burpee over dumbbell x21

Single-arm dumbbell snatch x 15

Lateral burpee over dumbbell x15

Single-arm dumbbell snatch x15

Lateral burpee over dumbbell x15

Single-arm dumbbell snatch x9

Lateral burpee over dumbbell x9

Single-arm dumbbell snatch x9

Lateral burpee over dumbbell x9

Buckle up, this one's going to take some explaining. There are only two exercises—dumbbell snatches and burpees—but the format is something we've never seen before in the CrossFit Open.

It's a twist on CrossFit's popular 21-15-9 rep scheme. You'll perform 21 dumbbell snatches, all on one arm, then 21 lateral burpees over the dumbbell. After this, do 21 dumbbell snatches on the other arm followed by 21 more lateral burpees over the dumbbell.

Repeat this for the rounds of 15 and nine to finish the workout. There's a 15-minute time cap.

To make it clear: in each set you will complete all reps of the dumbbell snatches on one arm, and change the arm you use after each set. You can start with either arm.

The men's RX dumbbell weight is 50lb/22.5kg, and the women's RX dumbbell weight is 35lb/15kg.

How To Get A Good Score On CrossFit Open Workout 24.1

Sure, you could just go “full send” on this workout, and all power to you. But if you want to shave a few extra seconds off your time and shoot up the CrossFit Open leaderboard, it can pay to pace yourself and approach the test with a strategy.

That’s why it’s handy to have these top tips and tricks from APX Fitness coach Devon Jewsbury in your back pocket.

“This one is all about holding on to that dumbbell. If you want a top time, you can’t afford to drop it and step away. You need to hold on and rip it.”

“Make sure you aren't flying out of the gate and rushing—you don't want any costly no-reps. Instead, make sure you’re fully locking out overhead at the top of each snatch, and hitting both heads of the dumbbell on the floor at the bottom of each rep.”

“Start your first set of snatches on your weaker arm. When you’re tired later in the workout, you don’t want to be using your weaker arm and failing reps. Your best bet is to start with it so you can finish each set on your stronger side.”

“For the burpees, stay smooth and maintain your pace throughout the sets of 21. As you get down to the sets of 15, it’s all about ripping and going dark, then the sets of nine are all about sending it. Do. Not. Slow. Down.”

How To Warm-Up For CrossFit Open Workout 24.1

You might have heard the saying: “The shorter the workout, the longer the warm-up.”

CrossFit Open workout 24.1 is a fast-paced race to the finish, so you’re going to want to make sure your body is primed and ready to go. Luckily, APX Fitness coach Devon Jewsbury has programmed a warm-up to stand you in good stead.

General warm-up

Complete three rounds of:

Bike for 1min at 70%

Walk-out x5

Squat to stand x10

Resistance band strict press x15

Then complete two rounds of:

Yoga push-up x7

Down-up x7

Specific Warm Up

Light dumbbell snatch on your left arm x10

Light dumbbell snatch on your right arm x10

Burpee x5

Rest for 30 seconds, then complete two rounds of:

Dumbbell snatch on your left arm at working weight x10

Lateral burpee over dumbbell x5

Dumbbell snatch on your right arm at working weight x10

Lateral burpee over dumbbell x5

Rest 60 seconds