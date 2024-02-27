When Are The CrossFit Open 2024 Workouts Announced And How To Watch The Live Announcements?

The CrossFit Open is an annual online fitness competition consisting of three workouts released over three weeks, with one workout revealed every seven days.

The workouts are a closely-guarded secret until the last minute, but the announcement dates have been confirmed, along with which elite athletes will attempt the workouts during the live announcements.

Once you’re marked the announcements in your calendar, pass the time by trying to decode Dave Castro’s 24.1 hint.

CrossFit Open Workout 24.1 Announcement

When will CrossFit Open workout 24.1 be announced? CrossFit Open workouts are named after the year they appear and the order they show up in, so 2024’s inaugural test will be called 24.1. CrossFit Open workout 24.1 will be revealed on Thursday, February 29 during a live announcement which you can watch on the CrossFit Games website or YouTube channel. Coverage will start at 11am PST (7pm GMT), with the workout revealed one hour into the show. As in previous years, the live announcement will also feature showcase workouts. This time around, Jeffrey Adler, Brent Fikowski, Alex Gazan and Alexis Raptis will tackle 24.1, recording their scores on the worldwide leaderboard. Then it’s our turn. CrossFit Open participants have until 5pm PST on Monday, March 4 (1am GMT on Tuesday, March 5) to complete the workout and submit their scores.

CrossFit Open Workout 24.2 Announcement

When will CrossFit Open workout 24.2 be announced? The second CrossFit Open workout, 24.2, will be revealed in a live announcement on Thursday, March 7. The show starts at 11.30am PST (7.30pm GMT), and will be broadcast from two-time CrossFit Games champ Justin Medeiros’ “Shred Shed”. The workout will be revealed roughly 30 minutes into the live stream. Week two’s throwdown will see Medeiros and rising star Colten Mertens compete for 24.2 bragging rights. After the workout is revealed, the rest of us will have until 5pm PST on Monday, March 11 (1am GMT on Tuesday, March 12) to complete the workout and submit our scores.

CrossFit Open Workout 24.3 Announcement

When will CrossFit Open workout 24.3 be announced? The third and final workout of the 2024 CrossFit Open is set to be unveiled on Thursday, March 14. As in week two, the live show begins 11.30am PST (7.30pm GMT) and the workout will be shared about half an hour in. CrossFit has saved something special for the final week of the competition too. After sitting out the 2023 season to give birth to her daughter Willow, CrossFit GOAT Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr is back to reclaim the top spot on the CrossFit Games podium. She will face off against the current third-fittest woman on earth Arielle Loewen in a showdown that’s not to be missed. After the live announcement, athletes the world over will have the usual four-day window to complete the workout and submit their scores with a the deadline of 5pm PST on Monday, March 18 (1am GMT on Tuesday, March 19 if you’re in the UK).

