You Only Need 10 Minutes To Get Quicker On The Tennis Court

The US Open begins on 28th August and courts over the country will fill up with people inspired to pick up a racket again. If you want to win your annual match and secure bragging rights for the next 12 months, now’s the time to prepare your body for success to give you the edge.

Coach has this leg workout for tennis players and tennis-specific gym exercises, but both require a gym membership. This workout, designed by Bryony Thompson, level 3 personal trainer and strength coach on audio fitness app WithU, has been designed to support all areas of your tennis playing and it doesn’t require any equipment.

“It will increase your speed, maximize your agility and help you stay injury-free,” says Thompson.

The workout can be done at home because it consists of just five bodyweight exercises, done for 20 seconds at a time. Complete the circuit below four times in total.

You’ll be moving quickly and spiking your heart rate from the off, so it’s important to work through a series of warm-up exercises first.

1 Fast feet

Time 20sec Rest 10sec

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart and bend your knees into a quarter squat, raising your hands in front of your chest. Move your feet up and down as quickly as you possibly can.

2 Squat with rotation

Time 20sec Rest 10sec

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees and push your hips back to lower into a squat. Pause when your thighs are parallel with the floor, then push through your heels to return to standing. As you rise, reach up with your left arm to the right side. Drop into the next squat and reach up with your right arm to the left side as you rise. Continue at pace, alternating sides.

3 Lateral shuffle

Time 20sec Rest 10sec

Lower into a half squat with your back straight and chest up. Shuffle quickly to the right, then to the left again. “This exercise will keep you on your toes and make sure you are ready for anything that comes for you,” says Thompson.

4 Seal jacks

Time 20sec Rest 10sec

Stand with your feet together and arms extended in front of you, so your hands are together at chest height. Jump your feet and move your arms out to the sides, landing in a wide stance. Jump back to the starting position. Focus on landing softly.

5 Standing scissors

Time 20sec Rest 10sec

Stand in a split stance with one foot in front of the other. Quickly swap the position of your feet, raising the opposite arm to your front foot. Repeat at pace but move freely with relaxed arms.