This Running Coach Says Training Your Upper Body Could Improve Your Running Performance—Here’s How

Incorporating regular strength training into your routine is one of the best ways to become a better runner, and normally that means a lot of single-leg exercises and core work. But if you completely neglect your upper body you could be missing out on performance benefits.

Running coach, ultra runner and level 4 personal trainer Olga Stignii, who is also captain of Midnight Runners, recently shared a workout on Instagram designed to help runners strengthen the muscles in the arms, core and back.

Intrigued, I got in touch with Stignii to find out why she recommended upper-body work for runners. “A fortified upper body helps you to run stronger for longer,” Stignii told me. “Prioritizing upper-body strength training can elevate your running, enhance endurance, and reduce the risk of injuries as it helps build a strong foundation.

“Arms play a crucial role in propelling you forward, especially during sprints and uphills. With more power in your upper body, you’ll push through fatigue and maintain your pace.”

Take a look at Stignii's Instagram Reel where she demonstrates each of the moves. Complete three sets of 12-15 reps for each exercise. Rest for two minutes between each set to allow your body to recover.

A post shared by Olga Stignii (@olgs_fitness) A photo posted by on

Stignii told me she likes to program compound exercises such as rows, presses and pull-ups, to engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, which mimics the demands of running.

She also includes exercises that work one side of the body at a time. “Unilateral exercises such as single-arm rows, single-arm presses and unilateral cable machine exercises to address asymmetries and improve balance,” says Stignii.