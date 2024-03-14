Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Explains Why She Pulled Out Of The 24.3 Announcement Head-To-Head

Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr has issued a statement explaining why she won’t be taking part in the live announcement of CrossFit Open workout 24.3.

The six-time CrossFit Games champ was set to join the current third-fittest woman on earth, Arielle Loewen in a head-to-head workout during the CrossFit Open announcement show. But on Wednesday she withdrew from the competition due to injury.

“Unfortunately I will no longer be participating in this week’s Open announcement due to my wrist injury that I have sustained over the last two months,” Toomey-Orr says in a video posted to the PRVN Fitness Instagram account.

Loewen will now tackle the final test of the 2024 CrossFit Open alongside fellow Games athletes Roman Khrennikov, Jay Crouch and Sydney Wells.

Despite her withdrawal from the live announcement, this doesn’t spell the end of Toomey-Orr’s 2024 CrossFit season.

“I am so sorry for disappointing anyone out there that was looking forward to seeing me participate in it,” she says. “I know I am very disappointed in it, but it’s the best move for me moving forward and looking long-term in the season.”

What is Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr’s injury? In a video on her YouTube channel last month, Toomey-Orr provided further details on her wrist injury. “From picking up [her daughter] Willow so much, my wrist has actually swollen up a lot,” she says. This left her unable to perform exercises like the push-up at points, so she focused on lower-body exercises to avoid aggravating the injury and ensure she was fit to face the Open workouts. She also wore a wrist brace while training.

When time is the CrossFit Open workout 24.3 announcement? CrossFit Open workout 24.3 will be revealed during a live announcement show on Thursday, March 14. The workout will be announced by author, podcaster and former US Navy SEAL officer Jocko Willink at 12pm PDT (7pm GMT).

Watch The CrossFit Open 24.3 Announcement Live Stream