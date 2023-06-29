You Only Need Two Dumbbells For This 20-Minute Sweat And It Scales To Any Fitness Level

It’s good to have a roster of home workouts because exercising where you live is just so convenient, but it can be a challenge to find something that suits your fitness level. It’s even harder to find something that can be repeated, and the difficulty increased, as you get fitter.

Well, call off the search, because Andy Cannon, a level 3 PT who recently launched his Zone workout program on fitness app TRUCONNECT, has put together a workout that anyone can try, with three levels to choose from. All you need is a pair of dumbbells for the first move.

How To Do This 20-Minute Full-Body Workout

“It’s an EMOM workout, which stands for every minute on the minute. Set yourself a timer, complete the reps for the exercise you’re doing within the minute, and rest for whatever time you have left,” says Cannon.

There are three rep totals for the first three exercises to match the session to your ability, and the exercises are arranged in a circuit format. Do the reps of exercise 1 in the first minute, then move on to exercise 2 in the second minute, and so on. Once you’ve run through a round of all four exercises, begin another round. Complete five rounds in total.

1 Dumbbell squat press

Reps 10/12/14

Hold dumbbells by your shoulders. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat, then push through your heels to stand back up and extend your arms to press the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells under control.

“This is an epic compound movement that targets your whole body, but you should expect it to be particularly challenging for your quads and shoulders,” says Cannon.

2 Burpee

(Image credit: Raquel Arocena Torres / Getty Images)

Reps 10/12/14

From standing, place your hands on the floor and jump your feet back to land in the high plank position. Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the floor, then press back up. Jump your feet forward next to your hands and either jump straight up, clapping your hands above your head, or stand up if the space above you is limited.

“The burpee is the Marmite of the movement catalog, but nothing will get your heart rate up quite like it,” says Cannon.

3 Butterfly sit-up

Reps 10/12/14

Lie on your back with the soles of your feet together and knees out to the sides, and your arms extended behind your head. Using your arms for momentum, raise your torso and reach forward to tap the floor in front of your feet with your hands. Lower and tap the floor behind your head with the back of your hands to complete the rep.

“The butterfly sit-up is perfect for people wanting to add some abs to their high-intensity sessions,” says Cannon. This is because it hits your core and also challenges your endurance.

4 Plank

Time 40sec

Prop yourself up on your toes and forearms, with your elbows beneath your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position. Make sure your core is engaged throughout.