Build Muscle And Burn Fat With One Kettlebell In Just 30 Minutes

The kettlebell is one of the most versatile pieces of training equipment, but it’s particularly great for conditioning workouts, which improve your cardio capabilities. And because the weight is adding resistance into the mix, kettlebell conditioning workouts are a great way to build muscle and burn fat at the same time.

If that sounds appealing, give this featured kettlebell workout a go. The routine comes from Andrew Bustos (opens in new tab) of Bustos Training, who has more than 10 years of experience in the fitness industry and is both NASM and ACE certified.

The 30-minute workout uses just one kettlebell but you’ll be working muscles in your core and lower body, calling on your forearms and shoulders, and getting your pulse rate up too.

With just one piece of equipment needed, it’s a terrific option if you’re in a crowded gym, as well as a great home workout. Kettlebells are a great addition to any home gym and don’t need to cost the Earth—check out our guide to the best kettlebells for proof.

Watch Bustos demonstrate each of the moves.

A post shared by Andrew & Kate (@bustostraining) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The workout avoids any of the more technical kettlebell exercises, such as the kettlebell clean or kettlebell snatch, although the kettlebell swing is easy to get wrong. The most important thing to remember is that it’s a hip hinge movement, so the power is generated by snapping your hips forward. Our kettlebell swing form guide has more detail if you want to brush up on your technique, and we have a thrusters exercise guide as well.

Bustos suggests performing the four-move circuit five or six times. While he doesn’t specify rest times, you could set a timer and, if aiming for six rounds in 30 minutes, aim to complete one round within five minutes, resting until the next five-minute block starts.

If you only have 30 minutes total, dial down the number of rounds to give yourself time to warm up and warm down with a stretching routine.

If this session hit the spot, we have plenty more routines to try. This 30-minute kettlebell workout increases the challenge by using two kettlebells and programming the clean and the snatch. This beginner kettlebell workout and kettlebell HIIT workout are more suitable if you have less training experience. And finally, this kettlebell workout challenge will kick anyone’s ass.