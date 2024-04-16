This Beginner Arm Workout Is A Simple And Effective Way To Start Building Muscle With Dumbbells

There are a dizzying number of arm workouts out there for you to try, which can feel intimidating when you’re just starting out. Fortunately, there’s no need for beginners to overcomplicate things and the best, most effective workouts for them will be very simple.

“Beginners should avoid starting with very heavy weights and overly complex movements,” says Jayke Izli, personal trainer at The Body Lab London. “It’s crucial to build a solid foundation with basic exercises and gradually increase the difficulty with range, tempo and weight.”

That’s what our beginner gym workout does, suggesting you start with one exercise per body part, doing one set of 20 and building up from there. But if you’d like to give your arms more attention, Izli isn’t going to stop you.

“Strengthening the arms is not just about aesthetics. It’s crucial for enhancing overall upper-body strength, improving joint health and performing daily activities more efficiently,” says Izli. “Strong arms also contribute to better posture and reduce the risk of injuries.”

To get you started, Izli recommends this four-move beginner arm workout which alternates between a biceps exercise and triceps exercise.

How To Do This Beginner Arms Workout

To do this workout you’ll need dumbbells and a weights bench or other stable knee-high platform. (If you don’t have any dumbbells, try this no-equipment upper-body workout instead).

Izli has given a range of reps to do for each set. The first time you perform the workout choose the lowest number of reps using a dumbbell weight that makes the last few reps of each set a challenge. Rest as needed between sets.

The next time you perform the workout, add one rep to each set, using the same weight. Once you’ve hit the top of the rep range, go back to the beginning and increase the weight of the dumbbell.

Once you feel ready to move on from this session, try this superset dumbbell arms workout and keep training until you feel ready for this all-in arms workout plan.

Beginner Arms Workout Overview

Biceps curl 3 x 8-12 Triceps dip 3 x 8-12 Hammer curl 3 x 8-12 Overhead triceps extension 3 x 8-10

Beginner Arms Workout Form Guides

1 Biceps curl

Sets 3 Reps 8-12

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart holding dumbbells in front of your thighs, your elbows touching the sides of your torso and palms facing forward. Inhale, then exhale as you contract your biceps to bend your elbows and lift the dumbbells to your shoulders. Your upper arms should remain in place next to your torso. Pause and squeeze your biceps hard, then lower the dumbbells under control.

2 Triceps dip

Sets 3 Reps 8-12

Sit on a weights bench or chair with your palms flat on the bench either side of you. Extend your legs so your heels are on the floor. Move your butt off the bench, then bend your elbows to lower until your elbows are at 90°. Push down on the bench and extend your arms to raise your body to the start. To make the exercise easier, bend your knees and bring your feet closer to you. The closer your feet, the easier it will be.

3 Hammer curl

Sets 3 Reps 8-12

This exercise is very similar to the biceps curl. Instead of beginning with your palms facing forward, your palms should be facing and remain facing throughout.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart holding dumbbells in front of your thighs, your elbows touching the sides of your torso and palms facing. Inhale, then exhale as you contract your biceps to bend your elbows and lift the dumbbells to your shoulders. Your upper arms should remain in place next to your torso. Pause and squeeze your biceps hard, then lower the dumbbells under control.

4 Overhead triceps extension

Sets 3 Reps 8-10

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the end of one dumbbell above your head with your palms facing up and your elbows pointing forward. Keeping your upper arms still, bend your elbows to lower the dumbbell behind your head. Extend your arms to lift the dumbbell back to the start.