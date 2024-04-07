This Dumbbell Arms Workout Uses Antagonistic Supersets For More Muscle

With the right combination of isolation exercises, you don’t need to spend long in the gym to build muscle in your arms. This dumbbell arms workout from personal trainer Adam Enaz pairs triceps and biceps exercises in antagonistic supersets to maximize efficiency and intensity.

“An antagonist superset is a strength training technique where you perform two exercises back-to-back that target opposing muscle groups, known as antagonistic muscle pairs,” says Enaz. “This approach allows you to work different muscles while giving the opposing muscle group a chance to rest between sets, maximizing efficiency and intensity in your workout.”

How To Do This Dumbbell Arms Workout

Work through the three supersets below, taking minimal rest. Enaz suggests that you aim to build up the weight you use by 1-2kg every six weeks to progressively overload the muscle and stimulate growth.

1A Dumbbell biceps curl

Reps 10-12

“Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your arms fully extended,” says Enaz.“Bend your elbows to lift the dumbbells towards your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement, then slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.”

2A Dumbbell lying triceps extension

Reps 10-12

“Lie on a bench [or the floor] with a dumbbell in each hand and your arms extended straight up,” says Enaz. “Keeping your upper arms stationary, bend your elbows to lower the dumbbells towards your forehead. Extend your arms back up to the start, squeezing your triceps at the top.”

2A Dumbbell hammer curl

Reps 10-12

“Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing,” says Enaz. “Bend your elbows to lift the dumbbells towards your shoulders, keeping your palms facing each other throughout the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.”

2B Dumbbell overhead triceps extension

Reps 10-12 reps

“Stand or sit with a dumbbell held overhead in both hands and your arms fully extended,” says Enaz. “Lower the dumbbell behind your head by bending your elbows. Extend your arms to lift the dumbbell back to the start, fully engaging your triceps.”

3A Alternating dumbbell curl

Reps 10-12 each side

“Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand, with your palms facing forward,” says Enaz. “Bend your elbow to lift one dumbbell towards your shoulder while keeping the other arm stationary. Alternate arms with each repetition, focusing on controlled movement and keeping tension in the biceps.”

3B Dumbbell triceps kick-back

Reps 10-12

“Hold a dumbbell in each hand and hinge forward at your hips, keeping your back flat,” says Enaz. “Bend your elbows to bring the dumbbells towards your chest. Extend your arms straight back, squeezing your triceps at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.”

About Our Expert

Adam Enaz Social Links Navigation Adam Enaz is a level 3 qualified personal trainer and a registered clinical dietitian working in the NHS. Enaz has a BSc in Dietetics and more than 10 years of experience working as a personal trainer, and uses his clinical background to help offer a science-based approach to his training and nutrition advice.

