You Only Need Two Dumbbells And Six Moves To Start Building Stronger Arms

Everyone knows that biceps curls train their arms, so people who are just starting out in the weights room often add that move into their gym workout routine and move on. But there’s so much more you can do to build bigger arms, including adding triceps exercises and supersetting them with biceps exercises.

That’s what fitness trainer Kirra O’Brien has done with this routine she posted on TikTok and YouTube. O’Brien offers beginner strength training programs using only dumbbells through Strong Sisters United and this workout is part of her latest Body Recomposition series.

The TikTok video gives an overview of the workout at the gym using a weights bench.

While the follow-along YouTube version shows how to do the workout at home if all you have are a pair of dumbbells.

If you prefer to exercise at home, but are lacking dumbbells, use our round-up of the best dumbbells to find a pair that suits your preferred way of training and budget. We’d recommend a set of adjustable dumbbells for this style of bodybuilding workout.

