Improve Your Speed, Power And Running Performance In 30 Minutes With This Treadmill Interval Workout

Running outdoors in the cold is not for everyone, but continuing to train can make a huge difference to your performance once races return. That’s where treadmill workouts come into their own, and the off-season is a great time to add strength work into your routine too.

You can slot both elements into the same session if you use this treadmill interval workout from Technogym ambassador, certified personal trainer and avid runner Rhiannon Bailey.

The workout alternates between treadmill intervals and dumbbell circuits.

Bailey has suggested speeds for the treadmill intervals for different fitness levels.

For beginners, she recommends setting the treadmill to 4km/h when jogging, 8km/h for running and 12km/h when sprinting. If you complete the workout at those speeds without breaking a sweat, advance to 6km/h, 10km/h and 14km/h, or 8km/h, 12km/h and 16km/h.

Remember, the key to interval running is to be able to maintain the pace across the session. If you’re going all-out on the first interval drop the speeds down a level.

Bailey insists you warm up before tackling this workout and so do we. This gym warm-up routine has a sequence specifically designed to be used before tackling a treadmill session.

Treadmill Section 1

Begin with a brisk walk, perform four sets of the jog-run-sprint sequence, then finish with a brisk walk.

1 Brisk walk

Sets 1 Time 60sec

2A Jog

Sets 4 Time 60sec Speed 4km/h, 6km/h, 8km/h

2B Run

Sets 4 Time 45sec Speed 8km/h, 10km/h, 12km/h

2C Sprint

Sets 4 Time 30sec Speed 12km/h, 14km/h, 16km/h

3 Brisk walk

Sets 1 Time 60sec

Dumbbell Section 1

Complete one set of each exercise below. Work for 45 seconds and rest for 15 seconds. If you’re unfamiliar with any exercise, click the link for a form guide.

Treadmill Section 2

Begin with a brisk walk, perform four sets of the run-sprint-jog sequence adjusting the incline as directed, then finish with a brisk walk.

1 Brisk walk

Sets 1 Time 60sec

2A Incline run

Sets 4 Time 30sec Speed 8km/h, 10km/h, 12km/h

Set the treadmill to an incline.

2B Incline sprint

Sets 4 Time 30sec Speed 12km/h, 14km/h, 16km/h

2C Jog

Sets 4 Time 30sec Speed 4km/h, 6km/h, 8km/h

Remove the incline while you recover.

3 Brisk walk

Sets 1 Time 60sec

Dumbbell Section 2

Complete one set of each exercise below. Work for 30 seconds and rest for 15 seconds. If you’re unfamiliar with any exercise, click the link for a form guide.

