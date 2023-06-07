The Three-Move Glute Activation Sequence Every Runner Should Know

The glutes are the biggest muscle group in the body and strengthening them is particularly important for runners, as the glutes anchor your pelvis and can have a big effect on how you move. Strengthening your glutes will help you generate more power when running and help to prevent injury too.

But targeting specific muscles in your workouts isn’t always as easy you’d hope. If you lack mobility or are dealing with tightness in the area you’re looking to target, weight training alone might not be enough to fully engage the muscles.

Runners are often tight in the lower-body, which is why it’s a good idea to activate your glutes before beginning any targeted glute exercises to build strength. “It’s best to activate the glutes before lower-body exercises or running as this helps strengthen weaker parts and helps with imbalances in the body,” says Lucy Usher, trainer from Barry’s UK. “The glutes not firing up in exercises could be due to tightness in the lower back or hip flexors so stretching out these areas will help too.”

To make sure you’re able to prime your glutes, Usher has provided a three-move routine, followed by two exercises to strengthen your lower-body.

You can do this workout on a rest day from running, or try the activation moves before a run. For more advice on how to incorporate resistance training into a running routine, read our guide to strength training for runners.

Three Glute Activation Exercises

1 Banded clamshell

Sets 2 Reps 10 each side

Place a mini resistance band just above your knees and lie on your side with your leg and forearm on the floor, and one leg stacked on the other. Keeping your hips square and keeping your feet together, lift your knee as high as you can. Pause at the top then lower under control. Do all your reps on one side then switch sides.

2 Fire hydrant

Sets 2 Reps 10 each side

Place the band just above your knees and get on your hands and knees, with your hands under your shoulders and knees underneath your hips. Keeping a 90° bend in your leg and your hips square, lift one leg to the side. Squeeze your glute at the top of the move to the highest point, keeping your hips parallel, then lower slowly. Keep your core tight and remember to breathe. Do all your reps on one side then switch sides.

3 Dumbbell crab walk

Sets 2 Reps 10

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the resistance band above your knees, holding a dumbbell in front of your chest. Bend your knees and push your hips back, then step to the side into a wide squat position, then step your other foot in the same direction to finish with your feet shoulder-width apart again—this is one rep. Stay low as you travel side-to-side, keep tension on the band and move slowly.

Two-Move Glute Workout

1 Heel-elevated squat

Sets 3-4 Reps 8

With your feet slightly narrower than hip-width apart, elevate your heels using a dumbbell or a step. Holding a dumbbell in front of your chest, bend your knees and push your hips back to lower as far you can. Drive through your heels to return to standing. Keep your shoulders down and breathe out as you stand.

2 Reverse lunge off bench

Sets 3-4 Reps 8 each side

Stand on a step or elevated surface with your feet shoulder-width apart. Take a big step off the bench and drop your knee down to the ground, then drive through the heel of the leg on the bench to stand, raising your knee to hip level. Do all your reps on one side then switch sides.