This Beginner-Friendly Leg Workout Is Just Three Moves And Doesn’t Require Any Equipment

Look at any list of the best leg exercises and I can guarantee you will find the squat, lunge and glute bridge. These moves are a great place to start for anyone beginning to train their lower body and I’ve found a simple routine that incorporates all three.

It’s from one of my favorite coaching duos, Vivienne and Mike Addo, two level 3 PTs who go by Mr and Mrs Muscle. I think it’s a great beginner routine because you can start with the modifications provided—reverse lunge, squat and single-leg bridge—then as your fitness builds, progress to the harder versions and add weights.

Flick through Mr And Mrs Muscle’s Instagram post to watch them demonstrate the moves.

The format is simple. Perform each move for 30 seconds, rest as needed, then move on to the next exercise. Repeat the circuit three or four times for a short sweat which will take less than 20 minutes, although do factor in time for a warm-up before starting.

If you like the look of this workout, but would prefer a follow-along version, you’ll find it in the MrandMrsMuscle app (App Store and Google Play; and it’s lower-body workout 17). There’s a seven-day trial, and $9.99 a month after that.

