A Breast Health Expert Recommends A Better Method For Choosing A Well-Fitting Sports Bra

Renwick says that the advice the researchers give is to use the “best fit” method: a study (opens in new tab) showed this type of approach yielded better results than the traditional method using a tape measure, which “overestimated band size and underestimated cup size”. The method is broken down into five parts.

The underband: The underband of the bra (the band that extends around your ribs and back) should lie level around the whole of your body. If it isn’t level (i.e. pulling up your back) this means your bra is too small and you need to size up. You also want to make sure that the underband isn’t too big. If you pull it out at the side and there’s more than 5cm of give, you need to size down.

The cup: Because the breast tissue is held entirely within the cup, it’s vital to ensure it fits properly. The breast should fit fully in the cup with no bulging or gaping at the top or the sides.

The underwire: The underwire should not rest on any part of the breast tissue. “Where you get the boundary of the cup around the outside, you want to make sure that all the breast tissue is sitting within that and the underwire isn’t sitting on top of the breast tissue,” says Renwick.

The straps: As with the underband, you want the straps to have no more than 5cm of give. If you have more than this, shorten the straps. If you still have more than this, you may need a different size of bra.

Middle panel: In an underwired bra, the middle panel of the bra sits between the cups and should always sit right against the chest. Renwick says that if it doesn’t, the chances are you need to go up a cup size.

It often requires a bit of trial and error, however. “It can be a case of just going to a shop and trying on bras and just checking these components and seeing what is comfortable and what fits,” Renwick says. “You might be a different size from store to store and brand to brand. It’s like wearing jeans – you’re never the same size in different brands.”