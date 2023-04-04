This 15-Minute CrossFit AMRAP Will Boost Your Strength And Endurance

CrossFit workouts are among the most popular ways to get a sweat on, and for good reason—they’re great for building strength and endurance simultaneously. You don’t have to be a member of a CrossFit box to try them either. Many sessions are fairly short and require widely available kit so you can try them in a commercial gym.

This 15-minute workout from Sósie Cox (opens in new tab), a personal trainer at newly opened functional fitness site Gymnasium Brixton (opens in new tab) in London, will put your strength and fitness to the test using just one dumbbell.

It’s structured as an AMRAP workout, meaning the aim is to complete as many rounds as possible within the 15 minutes.

Each round comprises 10 reps of each of the following exercises: alternating single-arm snatches, burpees, alternating single-arm dumbbell hang clean and jerks, and reverse lunges.

“Using a mixture of weights and bodyweight exercises is a great way to build strength while boosting cardiovascular fitness,” says Cox. “In my opinion, it’s the best way to build overall fitness.”

“Pick a weight that allows you to keep moving through the 10 reps at a steady pace,” says Cox. Make sure not to sacrifice form for speed, particularly during the dumbbell exercises because this could lead to injury. If you can’t complete 10 reps without stopping during the first few rounds of the workout, consider using a lighter weight.

“Start off steady and try to rest as little as possible,” says Cox, adding that you should try to build your pace so you’re moving faster as the workout goes on, rather than slower.

This is a relatively short workout, so it’s a great option when you’re short on time but still want to sweat. It also works well as a metcon finisher after a hypertrophy training session, like something from this gym workout routine.

The Exercises

1 Dumbbell snatch

(Image credit: Courtesy Sósie Cox)

Stand over a dumbbell with your feet slightly further than hip-width apart. Hinge at your hips and bend your knees, as if you were performing a deadlift, to reach down and pick up the dumbbell. Keeping your chest and eyes facing forward, drive your hips forward and extend your legs to pull the dumbbell up, bending your elbow as the dumbbell rises, until the weight reaches shoulder height. Flip your elbow underneath the dumbbell and push it overhead until your arm is extended. Reverse the move, then repeat on the other side. Alternate sides with each rep.

2 Burpee

(Image credit: Courtesy Sósie Cox)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands on the floor in front of you. Jump your feet behind you to a high plank position, with your hands under your shoulders and body in a straight line from head to heels. Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the floor. Push back up to a plank position and then jump or step your feet toward your hands. Jump straight up, clap your hands overhead and land softly.

3 Dumbbell hang clean and jerk

(Image credit: Courtesy Sósie Cox)

Hold the dumbbell in one hand and hinge at the hips so you’re holding it just above your knee. Drive your hips forward to generate the momentum to pull the dumbbell up to your shoulder, keeping it close to the body. Bend your knees slightly, then push the dumbbell overhead. Reverse the move, then repeat on the other side. Alternate sides with each rep.

4 Reverse lunge

(Image credit: Courtesy Sósie Cox)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the dumbbell by one end in front of your chest. Step one leg backward, bending both knees and letting your rear knee touch the floor. Push through your front foot to return to standing. Alternate legs with each rep. Alternate the side you hold the dumbbell on each round.