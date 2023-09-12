CrossFit Games Competition Director Adrian Bozman Is Providing 14 Days Of Free Workouts

Dreaming up “unknown and unknowable” tasks to test the fittest people on Earth at the CrossFit Games is a unique challenge and one that has fallen to the sport’s competition director Adrian Bozman for the last two years.

If you want a taste of these CrossFit workouts for yourself, you have three options. You could train for years to qualify for the CrossFit Games, or painstakingly recreate the Games workouts in your own box; but if the first two solutions sound a tad arduous, you could simply visit CrossFit.com every day for the next two weeks.

From September 11 to 25, Bozman will be programming new CrossFit workouts of the day (or WODs) on the company’s online hub.

Boz, as he’s affectionately known, joined CrossFit’s training staff in 2007, so he boasts a depth of experience with this training method that’s hard to match.

In his first two years of programming the CrossFit Games, he revealed a penchant for challenging athletes with high-skill movements and new gymnastic elements such as double-under cross-overs and pull-overs. Can we expect to see some similar tests on CrossFit.com over the next 14 days?

Perhaps, but not on Bozman’s first day on the job. To start, he stuck to traditional CrossFit, instructing people to do a “hero workout of your choice” and post their scores in the comments.

Hero workouts are designed as a tribute to a first responder or member of the military who has died in the line of duty. Murph is among the best-known and most difficult, featuring a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and another one-mile run, all in a 20lb weighted vest.

Bozman’s post-Games stint on CrossFit.com comes after Dave Castro, former director of the CrossFit Games, programmed a fortnight’s worth of workouts from August 14 to 29 for all to try.

If you’re looking for a quick conditioning workout, give his session from August 23 a go. It is simply five rounds of 20 box jumps and 25 kettlebell swings, completed as quickly as possible. To do it as prescribed, men should use a 24kg kettlebell and a 24in box, and women should use a 16kg kettlebell and a 20in box.