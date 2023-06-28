Seven Supersets For Your Next Upper-Body Day

If time is on your side, this mammoth high-volume upper-body workout from transformation specialist PT Will Duru promises to transform your chest, back, arms and shoulders.

The workout combines supersets with descending ladders, meaning you will perform two exercises, back to back, with minimal rest in between, while the number of required reps decreases with each new set.

“Ladder reps are a great way to keep the intensity high from the first set to the last,” says Duru, adding that superset workouts will keep your muscles under tension for longer, sparking unparalleled growth and strength gains.

For this session, you will need access to a range of dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, a weight bench, a cable machine and dip bars—so it’s not advisable to tackle this workout during your gym’s rush hour.

Once the coast is clear, use our guide below to put your back, chest, arms and shoulders into this beast of an upper-body workout.

How To Do This Upper-Body Workout

This session is made up of seven antagonistic supersets, which means that while one set of muscles is working, the other is resting. The goal is to perform the stated reps for exercise A, then immediately do the given reps for exercise B. Rest for 30-60 seconds, then return to exercise A for the next set.

For each exercise, Duru has included a target number of reps to hit in a ladder format. For example, in exercise 1A the goal is to perform 14 reps of the bench press in the first set, then 12, 10, eight and finally six. Ideally you will use the same weight for each set, so choose wisely.

This workout is also split into two blocks. The first focuses on the chest and back muscles, the second zeroes in on the shoulders, triceps and biceps. If time isn’t on your side, you can split these into two sessions, performing each once or twice a week.

Chest And Back Block

1A Dumbbell incline bench press

Sets 5 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8, 6 Rest 0sec

Sit on a weight bench set at a 45° incline, with dumbbells level with your chest and palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells straight up overhead with power, then lower slowly.

Sets 5 Reps 12, 10, 8, 6, 4 Rest 30-60sec

Hold a pull-up bar with palms facing toward you, shoulder-width apart. Retract your shoulder blades to engage your upper back muscles, then lift your chin above the bar. Slowly lower until your arms are fully extended, then continue into the next rep. If you need additional assistance, use a chin-up machine or resistance band looped over the bar to support your feet.

2A Dumbbell bench press

Sets 5 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8, 6 Rest 0sec

Sit on a flat weight bench, with dumbbells level with your chest and palms facing forward. Keeping your lower back pressed into the bench, drive the dumbbells straight up overhead with power, then lower slowly. The change in angle from the incline press will increase the emphasis of this exercise on the pectoral muscles rather than deltoids.

2B Single arm cable row

Sets 5 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8, 6 each side Rest 30-60sec

Use a seated row machine or, if that’s unavailable, a cable machine, sitting on the floor with the handle at low setting. Sit up straight with your feet braced to keep you in position. Reach forward to grasp the handle with one hand, palm facing down. Pull the cable in to your waist while rotating the handle so your palm faces in. Pause, then slowly return to the start. Repeat all reps on one side, then switch arms.

Sets 5 Reps 20, 18, 16, 14, 12 Rest 0sec

Start in a high plank position, with hands directly under your shoulders and core braced. Bend at the elbows as you lower your chest to the floor. Pause, then push up through your palms to return to the start. Drop to your knees to make the move a little easier.

3B Kettlebell gorilla row

Sets 5 Reps 20, 18, 16, 14, 12 each side Rest 30-60sec

Stand over two kettlebells with feet just wider than shoulder-width apart. Hinge at the hips to keep your back flat and hips still as you reach down and grasp the kettlebells, one in each hand. Row one weight up to your ribs, squeezing your shoulder blade at the top of the move. Pause, then lower the weight to the floor and repeat on the other side. Alternate until you’ve hit the target reps on both sides.

Shoulders, Triceps And Biceps Block

4A Barbell overhead press

Sets 5 Reps 12, 10, 8, 6, 4 Rest 0sec

Hold a barbell level with your upper chest, palms facing forward and feet shoulder-width apart. Engage your core as you press the weight overhead. This will reduce any pressure on your lower back. Push your head forward at the top of the move so that your arms are beside your ears, then move your head out of the way as you lower the weight to the start position.

4B Triceps pull-down

Sets 5 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8, 6 Rest 30-60sec

Use the rope handle with the cable machine set at its highest position. Hold one side of the rope in each hand, palms facing in. Hinge forward at the hips slightly and, keeping your elbows tucked in tight to your body, pull the handle down and extend your arms to target your triceps. Pause, squeeze your triceps hard, then slowly bend your arms to return to the start.

5A Arnold press

Sets 5 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8, 6 Rest 0sec

Sit on a weight bench with back support so that you are seated upright. Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder level with palms facing you. Press the dumbbells up while externally rotating your arms until your palms face forward. Extend fully, then slowly lower back to the start position, reversing the move as you go. As with the overhead press, engage your core throughout to reduce pressure on your lower back.

5B Triceps dip

Sets 5 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8, 6 Rest 30-60sec

Use a set of dip bars. Position your hands on top of the bars, ideally just wider than shoulder-width apart. Jump into position at the top of the move, with arms straight, then slowly lower your body until your elbows bend 90˚. From here drive up powerfully to full extension.

6A Lateral raise

Sets 4 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8 Rest 0sec

With your feet close together, hold a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing in. Brace your core as you raise your arms out to the sides, leading with your elbow. Pause when your arms are perpendicular to your body. Then slowly return to the starting position.

6B Skullcrusher

Sets 4 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8 Rest 30-60sec

Lie on a flat weight bench, holding a pair of light dumbbells overhead. With palms facing in, lock your elbows in position as you slowly lower the weights either side of your head to target your triceps. Pause, then extend the weights back to the starting position.

7A Biceps curl

Sets 4 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8 Rest 0sec

Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand by your thighs, with palms facing forward. Brace your core and keep your elbows tight to your sides as you curl the weights to your shoulders. Pause, then slowly lower the weights to the starting position. If you need to use momentum to initiate the lift you might have gone too heavy. Reduce the weight so you can isolate the biceps with every rep.

7B Narrow-grip push-up

Sets 4 Reps 14, 12, 10, 8 Rest 30-60sec

Start in a high plank position with hands slightly narrower than shoulder-width apart. Keep your elbows tucked in close to your body to target your triceps as you slowly lower your chest to the floor, then press up to the start position. Drop to your knees to make the move a little easier.