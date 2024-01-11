Bob And Brad C2 Massage Gun Review

The debut massage gun from YouTube sensations Bob and Brad offers basic features and at-your-desk relief at an unbeatable price, yet it’s outgunned by more expensive rivals and isn’t powerful enough for people who train regularly.

Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck are two of the most famous physical therapists on the internet. With 4.94 million followers on their YouTube channel and 60 years of combined experience, the Minnesota-based duo have become a popular online resource for DIY injury treatment.

Bob and Brad also sell equipment to help with physical therapy and sports recovery, and since 2020 have been producing a range of massage guns. The heavy-duty D6 Pro and lightweight Air 2 Mini are the most recent arrivals in its seven-strong line-up of massage guns, but it’s the brand’s flagship, first-generation model, the C2, that I’ve put to the test, to see if it deserves a place on my list of the best massage guns.

Bob and Brad C2 Massage Gun: Price And Availability

The C2 is priced in the middle of Bob and Brad’s range of massage guns at $109.99 in the US and £89.99 in the UK—less than the top-of-the-range X6 Pro ($219.99/£139.99) but more than the UNI ($79.99 /£69.99). Expect to pay less than the list price, and the Bob and Brad site seems to have a permanent reduction. If not, check third-party retailers such as Amazon and Walmart, or wait until a sales event such as Black Friday when massage guns are almost guaranteed to be reduced.

Design

(Image credit: Sam Rider / Future)

On first inspection, the C2 felt very familiar. It’s remarkably similar to the Renpho R3 Mini Massage Gun, right down to its weight (both 680g), top percussive speed (both 3,200 percussions per minute), identical head attachments (five) and like-for-like gray carry case.

Like the R3 Mini, the C2 massage gun is a compact, lightweight and portable device. It weighs just 30g more than Therabody’s category-defining Theragun Mini, yet has a greater top speed than the sector-leading Theragun PRO—3,200 PPM versus 2,400.

The C2’s sleek silicon handle and rear-positioned power button mean it sits comfortably in my palm and is easily operated one-handed.

The Bob and Brad C2 comes in a hard shell carry case along with its five head attachments, a USB-C charging cable and a user manual. The user manual has simple picture-led instructions on how to use the device on different muscle groups, including which head attachment best suits which body part.

Disappointingly, given Bob and Brad’s extensive library of massage gun tutorial videos, the C2 doesn’t have a companion app like that offered by Therabody and Hyperice to ensure you’re using your device effectively. For that you’ll need to use the brand’s YouTube channel, which results in a somewhat disjointed experience.

Performance

(Image credit: Sam Rider / Future)

In use, the C2 is noticeably quieter than some of its rivals, emitting a 55dB hum, akin to that of an electric toothbrush (though 10dB louder than the Renpho). It’s a marked contrast to the Theragun Mini and PRO’s aggressive and intrusive rattle, and makes for a calmer, more relaxing massage experience.

Without an app to guide me, I tended to go freestyle when using the C2 before a home workout or when addressing tight lower back and shoulder muscles at my desk. For the latter goal, I found the gun’s flat and bullet heads mostly hit the spot, especially around my shoulder blades which can seize up from hours spent pushing a mouse around my desk. But to prime bigger muscle groups, like my glutes and quads, the C2 fell short.

(Image credit: Sam Rider / Future)

Yes, it delivers an impressive top speed, but in this game speed isn’t everything. A massage gun needs to strike the right balance of force and amplitude (the depth each percussion penetrates into the muscle) to effectively boost circulation, and on both counts I found this gun lacking.

I’m also yet to find a device with attachments that can rival Theragun’s perfect balance of give and take. The C2’s felt either too hard and plasticky, or too lightweight, like being rubbed up the wrong way by a ping pong ball.

Battery Life

Four LEDs at the foot of the handle indicate battery life, which can be topped up using a USB-C charger. This often-overlooked feature makes the C2 compatible with most power cables used for modern mobile phones, tablets and laptops—very handy if you misplace the charger.

The C2’s battery life isn’t listed on the Bob and Brad website, though it notes that it takes 210 minutes to recharge fully. My sample held its charge for well over a week of everyday use—and for several weeks when I returned to use it a couple of months after its initial unboxing.

The C2, just like Renpho’s R3, automatically shuts off after 10 minutes of use, presumably to prevent overuse and/or overheating.

Is the Bob And Brad C2 Massage Gun Worth It?

(Image credit: Sam Rider / Future)

The C2 offers an impressive array of features, from its top-speed percussion and lightweight and portable dimensions to its reliable battery life at a great price well south of $100. If you’re choosing between the Bob and Brad C2 and Renpho R3 Mini, they’re virtually indistinguishable, so the Bob and Brad wins by being cheaper.

That said, if you’re after more than a desk massage and have the budget, I’d direct you to more impressive massage guns such as the Theragun Mini and Pro, as well as the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro with heating attachment. All three offer advantages and deliver more tangible benefits to your overall health and fitness.