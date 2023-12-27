You Don’t Need To Spend Thousands On Peloton, These Tried-And-Tested Echelon Exercise Bikes Start At Just $300

If your New Year’s resolution is to improve your fitness, buying a connected indoor cycling bike is a great way to go about it. The combination of bike and an app full of follow-along, high-energy workouts takes the guesswork out of getting fitter and help keep you motivated.

Peloton is the big name in indoor cycling, but you’re looking at at least four figures for the most affordable bike, even if you shop Peloton’s Boxing Day sale.

You don’t need to spend that much, though. I’ve found two serious reductions on bikes from Echelon which Coach has reviewed and recommended in its guide to the best exercise bikes. Neither offer as polished an experience as a Peloton bike and these Echelon bikes don’t have a built-in screen so you have to use a smartphone or tablet, but for $300-$400 they offer excellent value.

Echelon Connect Sport: was $699.99 , now $297 at Walmart Save $402.99 Echelon’s first budget model still does the business and Coach’s reviewer wrote “It’s a quiet, sturdy bike that rides well, and connects easily with the variety of live and on-demand classes on the app.” Read more in our Echelon Connect Sport review

Echelon Connect EX-3: was $1,099.99 , now $399.99 at Echelon Save $700 If you have a bit more space, upgrade to this early Echelon model which offers a few more premium touches, such as rotating handlebars so it’s easier to follow off-bike portions of workouts. It’s included in Echelon’s outlet sale, but if you keep up an active app membership the warranty is a reassuring five years. Read more in our Echelon Connect EX-3 review

Echelon’s app membership is $39.99 a month, although you can pay $399.99 for a one-year membership or $699.99 for two years, which drops the price per month to $33.33 or $29.16.

One advantage of getting an older machine is that there’s a manual resistance dial, so if you decide to stop paying for the app you can easily follow along with any of the free indoor cycling classes found on YouTube.