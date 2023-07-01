How To Use Garmin LiveTrack And Share Your Location With Friends

To set up LiveTrack, open the Garmin Connect app. In the Settings menu (on an iPhone, this is the three dots with “more” underneath on the bottom right, and on Android, it’s the three lines on the top left), click Safety & Tracking. You can then tap LiveTrack and follow the set-up process.

There are various settings for LiveTrack. You can start it in the app by clicking on the big start button, but you can also set it up to automatically begin tracking whenever you start an activity. To do this, the app will prompt you to set up at least one contact to share your location with. An eye icon will appear on your Garmin watch to show that LiveTrack is active.

When you start via the app you will receive a link to your tracking session. You can manually send this to anyone and they will be able to see where you are and track your progress. You can even post the link on social media for your followers to see where you are in real time, which can be useful during a race, for example.

It’s worth noting that using LiveTrack is likely to drain the battery of your Garmin running watch (and your phone) faster than usual.