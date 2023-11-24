I’m A Fitness Writer And This Adjustable Dumbbell Black Friday Deal Is The Best I’ve Seen

When selectorized adjustable dumbbells first hit the mainstream, I’ll admit, I didn’t see the appeal. Fixed weight and spinlock sets had always served me well. And if it ain’t broke? Then I was sent these Bowflex adjustable dumbbells to test.

Now the Bowflex SelectTech 552s, the very same set that changed my mind, are my pick of all the Black Friday adjustable dumbbell deals.

They’re discounted by $80 on the Bowflex website and on Amazon, with the price dropping from $429 to $349. I’ve covered a few Black Fridays now and have kept tabs on the price. While this isn’t the lowest they’ve been—$329.99 on Amazon around Prime Day—this isn’t far off.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: was $429 , now $349 on Amazon Save $80 A pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells does the job of a whole rack of fixed-weight sets ranging from 5lb to 52.5lb, while taking up a tiny fraction of the space. So, if you’re looking for a compact at-home training tool trusted by the likes of Chris Hemsworth and yours truly then look no further.

There are more affordable options available with similar maximum weights, like the $76.50 CAP Barbell Adjustable Dumbbell. But having tested a range of the best dumbbells I’ve found it’s worth plumping for a premium option to avoid rattling plates or clunky weight-changing procedures.

Why I Recommend This Bowflex SelectTech 552 SelectTech Black Friday Adjustable Dumbbell Deal

1. Practicality

Have you ever tried to hit a superset with spinlock dumbbells, when the two exercises call for different weights? By the time you’ve made the change, you’ve lost the time-saving, intensity-boosting benefits of the superset.

Even with fixed-weight dumbbells, you usually have to hoard a small pile of weights to see you through your workout.

Not so with the Bowflex SelectTech. You can change the weight in seconds by popping them in their docking tray and twisting the dials on either end to the load you want. No need to fiddle about with interchangeable plates or run to the rack for another set.

This process has always worked smoothly for me, with the weight plates sitting securely in place afterward—something that can’t be said for cheaper sets I’ve tested.

2. Neatness

When I first started working out at home, my set-up was something of a spinlock dumbbell graveyard. Everywhere you looked there were stray weight plates, collars and rusted handles.

Now I don’t have that problem. The Bowflex SelectTechs offer the equivalent of 15 pairs of dumbbells, each ranging in weight from 5lb to 52.5lb (hence the name, 552), while taking up the same floor space as a single set.

When you change the weight, the unused plates stand to attention in the docking tray, waiting for the next time they’re called upon.

They’re so unobtrusive that I choose to have my pair sitting by my desk. That way, if I have a few exercises to catch up on from my morning session, I can quickly get them done over lunch.

3. Value For Money

Fitting the phrases “value for money” and “$349 dumbbells” into the same sentence might seem a bit odd at first, but bear with me.

At the point of initial investment, a set of fixed-weight dumbbells is going to be far kinder on your wallet than most adjustable alternatives. However, when you no longer feel challenged using your fixed-weight dumbbells for certain exercises, you’re going to need a heavier set.

This is likely to set you back even more than your first purchase, given you’re buying a heavier weight. With the Bowflex SelectTech 552s, you can just place them in their docking tray and twist the dials.

I also like that the Bowflex dumbbells offer smaller weight jumps than many rivals. Up to 25lb, the weight of each dumbbell can increase by 2.5lb, rather than the 5lb offered by competitors I’ve tried like this Core Home Fitness set. This is ideal for lighter exercises like lateral raises, where the jump from 5lb weights to 10lb weights is huge.