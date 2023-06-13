The Best Anti-Chafing Creams For Runners, And One You Should Avoid

Thigh chafing is something most people will experience in summer, especially those who take part in intense activities such as running or cycling.

Chafing occurs when repetitive motion and friction between the skin and clothing or other surfaces lead to irritation and inflammation, and boy does it hurt. Enter anti-chafe cream, a skin-saving product that helps by adding a protective barrier on the skin’s surface, reducing the amount of friction you feel.

Over the years I have tested out many chafe creams. Some have become faithful companions while others remain ignored at the back of a cupboard. And I want my fellow runners to avoid the torture of chafing too, so I’ve given my recommendations of the best chafe creams and one to avoid. While you’re here, why not check out our guide to taking care of your skin in the gym?

The Best Anti-Chafing Creams

Body Glide Anti Chafe Balm Best for long runs on hot days Specifications Size: 0.35oz/10g, 0.8oz/22g, 1.5oz/42g, 2.5oz/70g Today's Best Deals View at Target View at Target View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Long-lasting protection + Range of sizes Reasons to avoid - Expensive

While definitely on the pricier side, this chafe cream will see you through many a long run or hot day. I have used it many times and found that it lasts all day without needing to be topped up. It is both sweat- and water-resistant, so it’s able to withstand your most intense workouts. It is dispensed in a stick, similar to a roll-on deodorant.

BeYou Anti Chafing Cream Best for long-lasting protection Specifications Size: 1.8oz/50g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Compact size + Moisturizing Reasons to avoid - None

This chafe cream is affordable and effective. It has a creamy texture and you rub it in like a moisturizer. I have used this on many long runs and hot days and have found it does not need to be topped up nor do you need to apply significant amounts to feel the benefit. It also contains moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil to help nourish your skin.

Lanacane Anti-Chafing Gel Best for short activities Specifications Size: 1oz/28g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap + Compact size Reasons to avoid - Needs to be topped up fairly regularly

Another affordable option, the Lanacane gel comes in an ointment tube. When applied to the skin it feels similar to petroleum jelly and adds a thick layer of protection. Despite its texture, the gel does not leave any marks or stains on clothing and rubs into the skin nicely. Lanacane works perfectly for short to medium length activities, although for longer periods we’d recommend bringing it with you so you can top up. Thankfully, it’s pocket-sized so it’s easy to take along with you.

You can’t go wrong with an old faithful like Vaseline. Both affordable and easy to find, this thick jelly adds a layer of protection to your skin to stop friction. While in my experience it’s not as good as some dedicated chafe creams for longer activities, it certainly does the job for shorter runs and comfort on hot days.

Anti-Chafing Creams To Avoid

Axletic Anti Chafing Cream

I really wanted to love this chafing cream. The price and quantity make it a pretty great product if you’re on a budget. However, that’s where the positives end for me. I tried this cream on both long runs and shorter treadmill runs and sadly with each I was left with chafed skin. During particularly sweaty sessions, the cream appeared to evaporate and what little effect there was disappeared completely.