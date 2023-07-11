Three Bodyweight Moves Are All You Need For An Effective Abs Routine

When I think of things to be thankful for, the fact that abs workouts don’t need to be 30 minutes long is right up there. Not number one, obviously, but easily top 10.

Don’t believe me? When we quizzed Jess King, trainer at F45 Mill Hill, about core training she said “I would recommend doing core exercises two to three times per week at the end of a training session,” says King. “Doing five to 10 minutes of core training with two or three exercises is a great way to finish a workout!”

Abs and core focused training is something I am trying to add to my regular routine, so this short workout from certified personal trainer Kira Stokes was perfect to add on to the end of my lower-body workout.

No equipment is retired, although you may notice Stokes is using a cushioned balance pad. It’s called the Kira Kushion and Stokes sells it on her website, however I go on just fine with an exercise mat.

Watch Kira Stokes’s Abs-Strengthening Workout

The first movement—a combination of the walking plank and beast hold—should be done for 60 seconds, while Stokes recommends 30-45 seconds for the sprinter sit-ups and V-sits. Stokes suggests performing the entire circuit through with no rest, repeating three to four times.

Disclaimer: I rested between sets, for 15 seconds at first, then closer to 30 seconds as my abs felt more fatigued. That’s OK though, I can add this session to my training routine and reduce the rest periods each time I perform it. Once I cut the rest periods I can add an extra five seconds a week to the final two exercises. Doing a workout once is great, repeating it and gradually increasing the difficulty each week is how you get stronger.