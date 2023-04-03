You Only Need Two Dumbbells And 20 Minutes For An Effective Full-Body Workout

There’s something extra satisfying about getting a decent workout done in a short space of time. After all, we’ve all got things to do and most of us can’t spend an hour or more in the gym four times a week following a full-body workout plan, effective as that might be. If you need a short routine to fit into a packed schedule, you’re going to love this 20-minute full-body workout.

The creator of this short ’n’ sweet workout is Faisal Abdalla, a level 3 personal trainer and fitness coach for audio-led fitness app WithU (opens in new tab). It requires just one set of dumbbells, making it ideal to do in a busy gym or at home (to add dumbbells to your home set-up, take a look at our collection of the best dumbbells).

“The session targets your abs, arms, legs and glutes,” says Abdalla. “Using weights will increase your heart rate and make you sweat even more, resulting in a ton of health benefits.”

20-Minute Full-Body Workout

This workout is split into three tri-sets. The pattern of each of the tri-sets below is as follows: you perform the reps of exercise A, rest for 30 seconds, perform the reps of exercise B, rest for 30 seconds again, perform the reps of exercise C, then rest for another 30 seconds. Perform that sequence one more time, then move on to the next tri-set and continue in a similar fashion.

If you have more time to play with, repeat the entire workout twice.

1A Dumbbell push press

Sets 2 Reps 10 Rest 30sec

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the dumbbells by your shoulders with your palms facing. Bend your knees, then straighten your legs and use the momentum generated to help press the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells under control.

1B Dumbbell reverse lunge

Sets 2 Reps 10 each leg Rest 30sec

Stand holding dumbbells by your sides. Keeping your back straight throughout, take a step backward and bend both knees to lower until your rear knee is just above the floor. Make sure your front knee doesn’t move beyond your toes. Push through your front foot to return to standing. Alternate sides with each rep.

1C Dumbbell squat (half range)

Sets 2 Reps 10 Rest 30sec

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells by your sides. Brace your core, push your hips back and bend your knees to lower, keeping your center of balance over your heels. Keep your back and core tight. With both feet flat on the floor, start to slowly lower yourself by shifting the body weight back onto your heels. Make sure your knees don’t move beyond your toes. Pause just above your full squat depth, then push up through your heels to stand.

2A Triceps dip

Sets 2 Reps 10 Rest 30sec

Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor, resting your hands on the edge directly underneath your shoulders. Shift your butt forward off the chair, roll your shoulders back and down, then bend your elbows to lower. Once your elbows are bent at 90°, push up through your palms and extend your arms.

2B Dumbbell floor French press

Sets 2 Reps 10 Rest 30sec

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, holding dumbbells above your head with your arms extended and palms facing. Bend your elbows to slowly lower the dumbbells toward your shoulders until there’s a 45° bend in your elbows. Pause for a few seconds—this is where you will really feel the burn!—then return to the start.

2C Dumbbell floor press with glute bridge hold

Sets 2 Reps 10 Rest 30sec

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, holding dumbbells with your elbows bent and upper arms resting on the floor. Brace your core and lift your hips so your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Squeeze your glutes and, holding this position, press the dumbbells straight up, then lower under control.

3A Dumbbell crunch

Sets 2 Reps 10 Rest 30sec

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, holding one dumbbell by the ends above you with arms extended. Brace your core, then raise your shoulders off the floor to raise the dumbbell. Lower under control. Keep your movements slow and controlled throughout.

3B Leg lower

Sets 2 Reps 10 Rest 30sec

Lie on the floor with your arms by your sides with palms facing down, and your legs extended, pointing up. Brace your core, then slowly lower your legs, keeping them extended, until your back starts to come off the floor. Lift your legs back to the starting position.

3C Bicycle crunch

Sets 2 Reps 20 Rest 30sec

Lie on the floor with your legs raised and your knees bent at 90°. Place your hands behind your head with your elbows pointing to the sides. Lift your shoulders off the floor. Bring one knee and the opposite elbow together, extending the other leg. Reverse the move, then alternate sides with each rep.