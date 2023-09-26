You Don’t Need Weights For This Beginner-Friendly No Squat Leg Workout

While we have called squats the exercise everyone should be doing, we also know there are plenty of individuals who have perfectly good reasons for giving them a miss. And that’s fine—always listen to your body over anyone else.

If you’re one of those people or are just looking for a leg workout that doesn’t include some type of squat, we have a straightforward five-move routine from level 3 PT Jo Burland, who also works for fitness nutrition brand Bio-Synergy as a DNA coach, helping people act on the results of a DNA test.

“Low-impact exercises are great for those with joint issues or who want to reduce the risk of injury, but they can still be very effective for targeting and strengthening the glutes,” says Burland. “Focus on performing these exercises with proper form and start with a few repetitions. Gradually increase the reps as you become more comfortable.” You can also add resistance using weights and resistance bands.

No Squat Leg Workout

1 Glute bridge

(Image credit: Bio-Synergy)

Reps 12 Rest 60sec

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the ground by squeezing your glutes and pushing through your heels until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Pause for a few seconds, then lower your hips under control. You can make this more challenging by lifting one foot off the floor and doing single-leg glute bridges.

2 Clamshell

(Image credit: Bio-Synergy)

Reps 12 each side Rest 60sec

Lie on your side with your knees bent at 90° and your knees and feet together. Keeping your feet together, lift your top knee as high as you can. Lower under control. Do all your reps on one side then switch.

3 Fire hydrant

(Image credit: Bio-Synergy)

Reps 12 each side Rest 60sec

Get on your hands and knees with your shoulders directly above your hands and your hips directly above your knees. Lift one leg out to the side while keeping your knee bent at 90°. Lower under control. Do all your reps on one side then switch.

4 Standing leg abduction

(Image credit: Bio-Synergy)

Reps 12 each side Rest 60sec

Stand side-on to a wall or chair, using it for support. Lift the leg furthest away from the wall out to the side, keeping it as straight as possible. Lower it under control. Do all your reps on one side then switch.

(Image credit: Bio-Synergy)

Reps 12 each side Rest 60sec

Find a sturdy platform at knee height. Step onto the platform one foot at a time, then step back down one foot at a time.