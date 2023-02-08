The Workout That Tested My Leg Endurance Like Nothing Else

I’m an absolute sucker for an intense workout. One that challenges my muscles while also giving my cardiovascular system a good seeing-to. In fact, that “gassed” feeling is something I relish. So when I put together workouts, I often go a little extreme. Even so, the workout below left my legs shaking at times.

I am trying to train my legs so that they still work well when fatigued, so I combined cardio with two leg exercises, alternating between the two. The aim is to rest only when you absolutely need to. It’s better to slow down than to stop altogether because you want to push your body so that it gets used to the fatigue feeling.

Over time, this workout will become easier (I promise!). Warm up before you begin, make sure you’ve got a sweat towel ready, and get to work.

The Exercises

Treadmill run

The distance changes each round. Aim for a fast pace that you can sustain for the distance.

Weighted walking lunge

Place a mid-weight barbell on your shoulders behind your neck, or hold mid-weight dumbbells by your sides. Step forwards with one foot, bend both knees until they’re at 90°, then push up through your front foot and step through with your opposite foot. Go straight into another lunge. Repeat, continuing to move forwards.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells by your shoulders with your elbows pointing forwards. Bend your knees and push your bum back to lower until your thighs are horizontal, then push through your heels to rise.

The Leg Endurance Workout