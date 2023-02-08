The Workout That Tested My Leg Endurance Like Nothing Else
I wasn’t prepared for the fatigue my lower body experienced
I’m an absolute sucker for an intense workout. One that challenges my muscles while also giving my cardiovascular system a good seeing-to. In fact, that “gassed” feeling is something I relish. So when I put together workouts, I often go a little extreme. Even so, the workout below left my legs shaking at times.
I am trying to train my legs so that they still work well when fatigued, so I combined cardio with two leg exercises, alternating between the two. The aim is to rest only when you absolutely need to. It’s better to slow down than to stop altogether because you want to push your body so that it gets used to the fatigue feeling.
Over time, this workout will become easier (I promise!). Warm up before you begin, make sure you’ve got a sweat towel ready, and get to work.
The Exercises
Treadmill run
The distance changes each round. Aim for a fast pace that you can sustain for the distance.
Weighted walking lunge
Place a mid-weight barbell on your shoulders behind your neck, or hold mid-weight dumbbells by your sides. Step forwards with one foot, bend both knees until they’re at 90°, then push up through your front foot and step through with your opposite foot. Go straight into another lunge. Repeat, continuing to move forwards.
Dumbbell squat
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells by your shoulders with your elbows pointing forwards. Bend your knees and push your bum back to lower until your thighs are horizontal, then push through your heels to rise.
The Leg Endurance Workout
|Round
|Treadmill
|Walking Lunge
|Squat
|1
|500m
|50
|50
|2
|600m
|40
|40
|3
|700m
|30
|30
|4
|800m
|20
|20
|5
|900m
|10
|10
|6
|1km
|0
|0
|7
|900m
|10
|10
|8
|800m
|20
|20
|9
|700m
|30
|30
|10
|600m
|40
|40
|11
|500m
|50
|50
Lucy is an experienced health and fitness journalist, and was formerly health editor for TI Media’s portfolio of women’s titles. Lucy qualified as a level 3 personal trainer with Train Fitness in 2016, and also holds qualifications in pre- and post-natal fitness, as well as in nutrition for exercise.
