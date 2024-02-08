All You Need Is A Bench For This 15-Minute Kayla Itsines Workout

Complicated workouts that require lots of equipment can be off-putting. This workout from Australian personal trainer Kayla Itsines, head trainer of the Sweat app, requires just one thing that you likely already have access to—a bench.

Whether you’re at home, in the gym or at the park, there’s probably something you can use as a bench. A chair, park bench, low wall—anything stable that’s around knee height or a little higher will do. If you use a chair, make sure it’s placed against a wall so it doesn’t move and that it’s sturdy enough to handle your entire weight.

I appreciate Itsines’s no-nonsense workout videos and I enjoy her infectious energy and unpretentious approach. This five-move workout can be taken at your own pace and however hard you work, you know you’ll be done and dusted when the 15-minute timer rings.

Kayla Itsines’ Bodyweight Bench Workout

Set a timer and see how many rounds and reps you can do. This workout hits your chest, arms, legs, glutes, abs and core—you’ll be feeling the burn by the end of the allotted time, I’m sure.

1 Triceps dip

Reps 12

Place your hands on a bench behind you with your heels on the floor and your knees slightly bent. Lower slowly as far as you can, then press back up powerfully.

2 Three-way mountain climber

Reps 18

Place your hands on the bench and get into a push-up position with your arms and legs extended. Keep your core braced and your shoulders, hips and feet in a straight line throughout. Bring one knee towards your chest, then return it to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg.

Then bring your leg out to the side, moving your knee outside of the elbow on the same side. Repeat on the other leg.

Finish with the cross-body variation. Move your knee towards the opposite shoulder when you bring it forward, twist your torso slightly. Repeat on the other side. That’s one rep. Repeat at pace.

Reps 10 on each side

Stand facing the bench and step onto it with your right foot, tapping your left toe at the top. Step the left foot back to the floor ready to repeat the movement, keeping your right foot on the bench throughout. Change sides after you’ve done your reps and repeat on the other side.

4 Incline push-up

Reps 10

Place your hands on the bench and get into a push-up position with your arms and legs extended. Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the bench. Pause and press through your hands to return to the start.

5 V-sit crunch

Reps 10

Sit on the bench with your hands holding the bench behind you. Keep your legs extended, raise your feet off the floor and lean back so your body is in a straight line and you’re balancing on your butt. Bend your knees and bring them towards your chest. Return to the start under control.

6 Lateral step-up with high knee

Reps 10 each side

Stand side-on to the bench with your left side closest to the bench. Interlace your fingers behind your head and place your left foot on the bench. Extend your left leg to rise and bring your right knee towards your left elbow, twisting your torso to bring your elbow closer. Return your right foot to the floor under control, keeping your left foot planted on the bench. Complete all the reps on side, then swap sides.