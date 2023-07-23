Long-Distance Running Tips From A Running Coach

Start by walk-running if you need to build up your stamina and endurance. This is also known as “jeffing” [after Olympic endurance runner Jeff Galloway] and is a great way to build a solid base of aerobic fitness.

For continuous runs, build up gradually, adding five to 10 minutes or one to two miles to your long runs each week for two to three weeks. Then have a cutback and reduce your long run that week, to help avoid injury.

Don’t go off too fast. Ideally you don’t want the first mile of your long run to be faster than your last. Aim for a pace you can sustain throughout the run.

Fuel and hydrate your runs. For anything over an hour, have a snack before running and then take water and gels or energy bars to have on the run. The longer you run, the more fuel you will need to keep going.

Don’t forget to do strength work as well as running. This should include moves such as squats, lunges and glute bridges to keep your body strong so it can tolerate the extra running miles.

Long-distance running requires mental stamina as well as physical endurance. Find ways to keep yourself going as you tire, such as repeating a mantra, listening to some upbeat music, or breaking up the run into chunks so the overall distance doesn’t feel as far.