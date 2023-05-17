Test Your Stamina With This Endurance Workout

Ready to work hard? The sort of hard that would result in overtraining if you worked that hard every week? Alex Rennie (opens in new tab), a level 3 personal trainer and head of fitness at the Rowbots studio, has just the thing.

He has put together this circuit workout of five “stations”. You’ll be completing three rounds and closing in on one hour of pure hard work, so plan for close to two hours at the gym once you’ve included a warm-up, post-workout stretching routine and a protein shake (you may wish to consider using a recovery protein powder).

“You’ll test both your body and mindset with this workout,” says Rennie. “Can you keep moving through a variety of movements with good form for a prolonged period of time? It’s not about how strong and fast you start; it’s all about how strong and fast you can finish.”

How To Do This Workout

For the first round, work for four minutes at each station, resting for 30 seconds between stations and two minutes after the final station.

For the remaining two rounds, reduce the working time to two minutes but keep the rest periods the same.

You’ll need a rowing machine, a set of medium-weight dumbbells, a kettlebell and either an air bike or a BikeErg.

Ready to go? Have some water to hand and a sweat towel—you’re going to need it!

Station 1

1 Row

Row as far as you can in the time allowed. Aim to maintain a challenging but steady pace. If you don’t row regularly, brush up on the correct rowing technique.

Station 2 Dumbbell AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible)

Complete as many rounds of the following two dumbbell exercises as you can in the allotted time.

2A Dumbbell snatch

Reps 4 each side

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in one hand with an overhand grip, palm facing you. Keeping your chest up and back flat, push your hips back and bend your knees to squat down and let the dumbbell touch the floor. Drive through your heels to stand up explosively. Once the dumbbell reaches your hips, begin to pull the dumbbell up with your arm. As the dumbbell reaches your shoulder, flip your elbow underneath and press the dumbbell overhead. Reverse the move back to the start. Either do all the reps on one side then switch sides, or alternate with each rep.

2B Dumbbell lunge

Reps 8 each side

Stand holding dumbbells by your sides. Take a big step forward and bend both knees, so the back knee brushes the floor. Your front knee shouldn’t travel beyond the toes. Push back up through the front heel to return to standing. Either do all the reps on one side then switch sides, or alternate with each rep.

Station 3

3 Air bike / BikeErg

Ride as far as you can in the allotted time, maintaining a challenging but steady pace across each effort.

Station 4 Kettlebell AMRAP

Complete as many rounds of the following two kettlebell exercises as you can in the allotted time.

4A Kettlebell swing

Reps 8

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in front of you in both hands. Engage your core, then hinge forward at your hips and push your hips back, allowing the kettlebell to swing between your legs. Snap your hips forward to generate the momentum to swing the kettlebell up to eye level. Control the descent of the kettlebell and go immediately into the next rep. Keep looking forward and maintain a flat back throughout.

4B Goblet squat

Reps 8

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the kettlebell upside down in both hands in front of your chest. Keep your back flat and chest up as you bend your knees and push your hips back to lower into a squat. Pause once your thighs are parallel with the floor, then push up through your heels to come back to standing.

5 Bodyweight AMRAP

Complete as many rounds of the following two bodyweight exercises as you can in the allotted time.

5A Burpee

Reps 8

From standing, bend over and place your hands on the floor in front of you. Jump both feet back so you end up in a push-up position. Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the floor, then push back up. Jump your feet forward and jump straight up. Land softly and go straight into the next rep. To make this easier, skip the push-up.

5B Butterfly sit-up

Reps 8

Lie on your back with your knees bent and soles of your feet together, and arms extended behind your head. Brace your core, then raise your torso and reach out to tap the floor in front of your feet. Reverse to the start under control.