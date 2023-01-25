The ​​Best Recovery Protein Powders For Endurance Athletes

All protein powders will help your body recover after a workout, but most – including the ones featured in our selection of the best protein powders – focus purely on repairing and rebuilding muscle. This means they are high in protein, but often low in pretty much everything else, because the aim is to support muscle growth without adding too many carbs and calories to your overall daily intake.

Sometimes you need those extra carbs and calories, though, and that’s where a recovery protein powder comes in. These are best suited to endurance athletes like runners, cyclists and triathletes who tackle longer training sessions, and to people hitting the gym multiple times each day, because the carbs replenish your energy reserves while the protein aids the rebuilding of your muscles.

Along with carbs and protein, recovery powders will also often contain electrolytes to replace those lost in sweat in long workouts, as well as a mix of vitamins and minerals designed to support the body’s ability to handle a high training load.

We’re working our way through trying a wide selection of the options to help guide you to the right recovery protein powder for you. Of course, you may be able to get by without a supplement. Try this recovery smoothie recipe from runner Laura Muir or this green recovery smoothie recipe taken from The Runner’s Cookbook by Anita Bean to see you through a marathon training plan or 100-mile cycle training plan.

The Best Recovery Protein Powders

SiS REGO Rapid Recovery+ The best recovery protein powder for intense training periods Specifications Flavours: Banana, chocolate, strawberry, vanilla Serving size: 70g Calories: 266 Protein per serving: 24g Carbs per serving: 38g RRP: £49.99 for 1.54kg Price per serving: £2.27 Reasons to buy + Great for intense training periods + High amounts of protein and carbohydrates Reasons to avoid - Overkill for general gym sessions

A shake that’s packed with nutritional goodness to help you recover after your toughest training days. The hefty 70g serving contains 24g of protein (whey concentrate), which includes 4g of the BCAA leucine (and 6g of BCAAs in total) and 5g of L-glutamine, as well as 38g of carbs.

The Recovery+ is the more expensive option in SiS’s recovery powder range, containing more carbs and protein per serving than the standard REGO Rapid Recovery powder. The texture is smooth and slightly creamy, and there’s none of the cloying sweetness that often scuppers fruity shakes. The powder also mixes with water without any difficulties.

Stealth Vegan Recovery Protein Cheapest recovery protein powder Specifications Flavour: Mint chocolate Serving size: 50g Calories: 170 Protein per serving: 20g Carbs per serving: 19.5g RRP: £25 for 660g Price per serving: £1.89 Reasons to buy + Added electrolytes + Low in calories Reasons to avoid - Thin texture

Along with the 20g of protein and 19.5g of carbs per 50g serving, this has added electrolytes to replace those lost through sweat. The vegan protein is a blend of pea and rice protein, and the sweetener is stevia.

The texture is a little thinner than we’d have liked, but that’s the norm with a recovery drink compared with a traditional protein shake. The mint overpowers the chocolate slightly, but that made the shake surprisingly refreshing after a long run in the sun, and the powder mixes very easily with water.

Veloforte Recovery Protein Shake Best-tasting recovery shake Specifications Flavours: Banana and cocoa with maca, raspberry and acai with ginseng Serving size: 62.5g Calories: 226 Protein per serving: 13.1g Carbs per serving: 39.3g RRP: £31.99 for 12 x 62.5g sachets Price per serving: £2.67 Reasons to buy + Interesting flavours + Natural ingredients + Vegan Reasons to avoid - Only two flavours - Expensive - Less protein per serving than others

Veloforte stands out in the world of supplements with its use of all-natural ingredients, producing tasty flavour combinations you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. The two recovery shakes in its recovery line-up are raspberry and acai with ginseng, and banana and cocoa with maca, and both are tasty with a lighter texture than the competition.

The protein per serving is a little lower than you’ll find on most recovery shakes, but 13g is still a good serving, and there’s a solid 39g of carbs to help replenish your stocks after a long workout. The price is high, though there is a subscribe and save option from Veloforte that brings the cost down a little.