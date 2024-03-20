The Best Cable Machine Shoulder Workouts For Building Muscle And Strengthening Your Upper Body

Free-weight exercises form the foundations of most shoulder workouts. The overhead press, lateral raise and upright row are just three moves that help build upper-body strength and sculpt the V-shaped physique bodybuilders seek.

But to take your shoulder workouts tothe next level, you may want to set aside your trusty dumbbell shoulder workout in favor of cable machine exercises. This imposing contraption of weight plates, pulleys and handles can feel a tad intimidating at first, but once you know how to use it, it’s well worth making a trip to the gym for.

Cable shoulder workouts are perfect for developing functional movement patterns and sculpting impressive deltoids—the group of muscles surrounding the shoulder joint—no matter whether you’re a beginner or a veteran weightlifter.

So if you’re ready to put your shoulder to the wheel, we have three cable shoulder workouts that will help you build strong, injury-proof shoulders in no time. If you’ve never used the cable machine to train your shoulders before, start your journey with the beginner workout and as you become more confident, graduate to the intermediate and then advanced workouts.

How To Warm Up Your Shoulders

Cable machine exercises are great tools to reduce risk of injury, but you still need to warm up thoroughly before using them as they can put your limbs and joints in new positions they’re not used to. That’s also why it’s also wise to start light and add weight very gradually.

To minimize your risk of injury, use a combination of dynamic stretches—movements that take your joints through a full range of motion, such as arm swings and shoulder rolls—and gentle resistance band shoulder exercises, such as band pull-aparts.

Make sure to mobilize your shoulders through all planes of movement, including flexion (backward and forward), abduction and adduction (sideways) and rotation (twisting).

Before you attempt an exercise, groove the movement with one or two sets with a very light load. If you feel any pain or niggles, you might have an existing strain or injuries that need attending to before diving into these workouts. If everything feels good, then you’re ready to start adding weight.

For more advice on how to prepare your shoulders for action, check out these eight shoulder warm-up exercises that’ll help kick-start your upper-body workouts.

Beginner Cable Shoulder Workout

If you’ve never attempted a cable shoulder workout before, lay off heavy weights and complicated movements for now. Even if you’ve mastered your dumbbell shoulder raises, you may be surprised how different these exercises feel when they’re done on the cable machine. Instead, focus on improving your form and developing good body awareness.

For each exercise, pick a weight that you can comfortably complete 12-15 repetitions with and rest for 15-30 seconds between sets. Pay attention to the attachment required for each lift, noted in brackets after each exercise.

1 Seated cable shoulder press (long revolving bar)

Sets 3 Reps 12-15 Rest 15-30sec

Sit on a bench facing the cable machine and take note which anchor points are located at approximately your shoulder level. Stand up, then set both ends of the long revolving bar at these anchor points. Sit down on the bench with the bar located in front of your chest, grasp it with both hands using an overhand grip, palms facing away from you. Keeping your back straight and core muscles engaged, press the bar overhead until your arms are fully extended. Slowly return to the starting position.

2 Cable lateral raise (stirrups)

Sets 2 Reps 12-15 each side Rest 15-30sec

Set the stirrup attachment at the lowest anchor point. Holding the stirrup in your right hand, position yourself sideways to the machine, so the cable runs in front of your body. Keeping your back straight and core engaged, slowly raise your arm to the right. Once your hand reaches shoulder level, slowly lower the arm to the starting position. Maintain a slight bend in your elbow throughout the entire movement. After all reps are completed, swap sides and repeat.

3 Cable front raise (short revolving bar)

Sets 3 Reps 12-15 Rest 15-30sec

Set the short revolving bar at the lowest anchor point. Facing away from the machine, with the cable running between your legs, then grab the bar with both hands using an overhand grip, palms facing down. Keeping your back straight, arms extended and core muscles engaged, raise the bar to shoulder level. Slowly return to the starting position. Maintain a slight bend in your elbow throughout the movement.

4 Cable internal shoulder rotation (stirrups)

Sets 2 Reps 12-15 each side Rest 15-30sec

Set the stirrup attachment at an anchor point in line with your belly button. Grasp the handle and stand side-on to the cable machine, holding the stirrup in the hand closest to the cable machine. Bend your elbow to 90° and pin your upper arm to your torso. With your upper arm glued to your side, rotate your forearm your body. Keep your back straight and core muscles engaged. Slowly return to the starting position. Do all your reps on one side then change sides.

5 Cable external shoulder rotation (stirrups)

Sets 2 Reps 12-15 each side Rest 15-30sec

Set the stirrup at an anchor point in line with your belly button. Holding a handle in your right hand, position yourself sideways to the cable machine, so the cable runs across the front of your body. Bend your elbow to 90° and pin your upper arm to your torso. With your upper arm glued to your side, rotate your forearm away from your body. Keep your back straight and core muscles engaged. Slowly return to the starting position. Do all your reps on one side then change sides.

Intermediate Cable Shoulder Workout

Once you get the hang of the cable machine, you can progress to heavier lifts and more complex movements. Note, however, that more resistance will challenge your core muscles to help maintain your posture during each exercise. If you find that you need to jerk the cable or sway your upper body to complete the set, it’s a sign you need to lower the weight.

For each exercise, select a weight that you can comfortably complete 8-12 repetitions with and rest for 30-60 seconds between sets.

1 Standing cable shoulder press (long revolving bar)

Sets 3 Reps 8-12 Rest 30-60sec

Set both ends of the long revolving bar at the anchor points in line with your shoulders. Facing away from the machine, stand with the bar in front of you and grab it with both hands using an overhand grip, palms facing away from you. Keeping your back straight and core muscles engaged, press the bar overhead until your arms are fully extended. Slowly return to the starting position.

2 Cable face pull (rope)

Sets 3 Reps 8-12 Rest 30-60sec

Set the rope attachment at an anchor point at eye level. Grab the rope ends with both hands so that your thumbs point to the floor, and extend your arms in front of you. Pull the handles to either side of your face, then rotate your forearms until vertical. To maintain balance, lean back with your weight in your heels and keep your core muscles engaged. Slowly return to the starting position.

3 Cable upright row (long revolving bar)

Sets 3 Reps 8-12 Rest 30-60sec

Set both ends of the long revolving bar at anchor points in line with your knees. Using an overhand grip, palms facing you, grasp the bar with your hands shoulder-width apart, then stand upright. Keeping your back straight and core muscles engaged, pull the bar straight up until level with your upper chest. Make sure that your elbows are always higher than your wrists and that you keep the bar close to your body throughout. Slowly lower the bar until your arms are straight, then repeat.

4 Cable flye (stirrups)

Sets 3 Reps 8-12 Rest 30-60sec

Set the stirrups at anchor points in line with your shoulders or slightly higher. Grasp each handle to brace the weight, then step away from the cable station and adopt a split stance to provide stability. Maintaining a slight bend in your elbows throughout, bring the handles together in front of your chest. Pause, then slowly return your hands to the starting position. Keep your back straight and core muscles engaged throughout the entire movement. Switch feet halfway through each set.

5 External rotation in 90˚ abduction (stirrups)

Sets 3 Reps 8-12 each side Rest 30-60sec

Go very light with this one. Set one stirrup at chest height. Facing the machine, grasp the handle using an overhand grip, palm facing away from your body. Start with your arm raised out to the side of your body and your elbow bent to 90˚, with your elbow level with your shoulder and forearm parallel with the floor. From here, rotate your forearm to vertical. Pause, then slowly rotate your forearm back to the start. Do all your reps on one side then change sides.

Advanced Cable Shoulder Workout

Advanced exercisers can take full advantage of cable machine. If you have sufficient strength and mobility in your shoulders, don’t shy away from heavy lifts, complex movements and isometric holds—embrace the variety and see your shoulder size and strength soar.

For each exercise, perform a light warm-up set of 8 to 12 repetitions, then progress to heavier weights for each working set. Rest for two minutes between the heavy sets.

1 Cable standing shoulder press (stirrups)

Sets 3 Reps 4-8 Rest 2min

Set both stirrups at the lowest anchor points. Facing away from the machine, stand with the bar in front of you and grab it with both hands using an overhand grip, palms facing away from you. Keeping your back straight and core muscles engaged, press the bar overhead until your arms are fully extended. Slowly return to the starting position.

2 Cable Y raise (stirrups)

Sets 3 Reps 4-8 Rest 2min

Set the stirrups at the lowest anchor points. Grasp the right stirrup in your left hand and the left stirrup in your right hand. Standing between the cable towers, bring your arms down so your hands are crossed in front of your body. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, pull the cables up and back until your body resembles a letter Y. Slowly return to the starting position. Avoid rounding your shoulders, hunching your back or tilting your body backward. Start light and build the weight up gradually.

3 Cable twisting overhead press (stirrups)

Sets 3 Reps 4-8 Rest 2min

Set the stirrups level with your belly button. Facing the cable machine, grasp the handle with an overhand grip, palm facing you, then stand in a wide stance with your free hand placed on your hip to help maintain your balance. Bring the stirrup to your upper chest level. Brace your core, then press the handle up and across your body until your arm is fully extended while slightly rotating your torso. This rotation will recruit more muscles around your shoulder than a traditional overhead press. Slowly return to the starting position.

4 Cable lateral raise hold (stirrups)

Sets 2 Reps 4-6 each side with a 5sec pause Rest 2min

Set the stirrup attachment at the lowest anchor point. Holding the stirrup in your right hand, position yourself sideways to the machine, so the cable runs in front of your body. Keeping your back straight and core engaged, slowly raise your arm to the right. Once your hand reaches shoulder height, pause for five seconds, then slowly lower the arm to the starting position. Maintain a slight bend in your elbow throughout the entire movement. Change sides after you complete each set.

5 Cable front raise hold (stirrups)

Sets 2 Reps 4-6 per side with a 5sec pause Rest 2min

Set the stirrup at the lowest anchor point. Facing away from the machine, grasp one handle with an overhand grip (palm facing behind you). Keeping your back straight and core muscles engaged, raise your arm in front of you. Once your hand reaches shoulder height, pause for five seconds, then slowly return to the starting position. Maintain a slight bend in your elbow throughout the entire movement. Change sides after you complete each set.